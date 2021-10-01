Popeyes' '#ChickenWars' campaign wins the 2021 Grand Effie

More than two years ago, Popeyes sent the “Y’all Good?” tweet that set the internet on fire. Now, it claims the title of Grand Effie winner at the 2021 U.S. Effie Awards.

The Restaurant Brands International fast feeder’s “#ChickenWars” campaign was created out of GSD&M with support from Alison Brod Marketing and Communications. Those simple two words, unpaid on social media, brought the chain's now-popular chicken sandwich into the spotlight, kicking off a heated yet jovial debate between Popeyes and larger rival Chick-fil-A. It came soon after a more traditional campaign from agency Gut launched the sandwich. The work, according to the Effie Awards, led to $87 million worth of media along with 13% same-store sales growth and $1 billion system-wide sales the year after it launched.

The Effie Awards honor the most effective advertising campaigns. “Popeyes’ campaign rose to the top because of how effectively it resonated in culture and community," said Amani Duncan, president of BBH USA and 2021 US Grand Effie Jury co-chair in a statement. " Smart, simple, bold and brave were some of the adjectives used to describe the work.”

Umesh Sripad, chief digital officer, IKEA USA, and 2021 U.S. Grand Effie Jury co-chair, added that the jury was unanimous in its decision on the top winner. "Innovation and execution creativity were unblemished, and the results speak for the skill, ingenuity, and vision of the creators," he said.