Marketing News & Strategy

Popeyes' '#ChickenWars' campaign wins the 2021 Grand Effie

Campaign from GSD&M began with a two-word tweet and led to soaring sales
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on October 01, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Home Depot’s insanely popular 12-foot skeleton—key marketing stats and facts
Credit: Popeyes

More than two years ago, Popeyes sent the “Y’all Good?” tweet that set the internet on fire. Now, it claims the title of Grand Effie winner at the 2021 U.S. Effie Awards.

The Restaurant Brands International fast feeder’s “#ChickenWars” campaign was created out of GSD&M with support from Alison Brod Marketing and Communications. Those simple two words, unpaid on social media, brought the chain's now-popular chicken sandwich into the spotlight, kicking off a heated yet jovial debate between Popeyes and larger rival Chick-fil-A. It came soon after a more traditional campaign from agency Gut launched the sandwich. The work, according to the Effie Awards, led to $87 million worth of media along with 13% same-store sales growth and $1 billion system-wide sales the year after it launched.

The Effie Awards honor the most effective advertising campaigns. “Popeyes’ campaign rose to the top because of how effectively it resonated in culture and community," said Amani Duncan, president of BBH USA and 2021 US Grand Effie Jury co-chair in a statement. " Smart, simple, bold and brave were some of the adjectives used to describe the work.” 

Umesh Sripad, chief digital officer, IKEA USA, and 2021 U.S. Grand Effie Jury co-chair, added that the jury was unanimous in its decision on the top winner. "Innovation and execution creativity were unblemished, and the results speak for the skill, ingenuity, and vision of the creators," he said.

Credit:
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Other competitors for the top prize were the seven other Gold Effie winners: Burger King’s “Moldy Whopper” from INGO Stockholm and others; “Color Yourself Into the World” from Crayola via Dentsumcgarrybown and Golin: Michelob Ultra’s “Courtside” from FCB New York; Detroit City Football Club’s  “Bragging Rights” from Lafayette American; Sandy Hook Promise’s “Back to School” ad via BBDO New York; The Wild Detective’s “Traveling in the Times of Corona” out of Dieste and “Swipe Night” for Tinder from 72andSunny.

Popeyes’ parent Restaurant Brands International also earned the title of Most Effective Marketer, followed by Procter & Gamble in second place and AB InBev in third.

The Most Effective Brand winner was Burger King, followed by Popeyes in second and Sandy Hook Promise in third.

Omnicom claimed the title of Most Effective Holding Company, while IPG followed at No. 2 and Publicis Groupe took third.

BBDO Worldwide earned the honor of Most Effective Agency Network, followed by MullenLowe and then McCann. 

BBDO New York also won the honor of Most Effective Agency Office, MullenLowe Boston earned second place and GSD&M nabbed third.

Alison Brod Marketing and Communications won Most Effective Independent Agency, while production company Smuggler earned second place and Dini Von Mueffling Communications was third.

More news on Popeyes
Popeyes says goodbye to chicken wars and unveils 'We come in piece' nuggets
Moyo Adeolu
Popeyes' two-word tweet sent its new chicken sandwich sales soaring
Ann-Christine Diaz
Popeyes celebrates one year of the chicken sandwich by counting down to end of 2020
Jessica Wohl
How Popeyes' chicken sandwich won the internet one post at a time
Ad Age Studio 30

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Home Depot’s insanely popular 12-foot skeleton—key marketing stats and facts

Home Depot’s insanely popular 12-foot skeleton—key marketing stats and facts
Why Warby Parker sees a big future in physical stores

Why Warby Parker sees a big future in physical stores
Candy brands promote limited-edition products as more Halloween activities expected

Candy brands promote limited-edition products as more Halloween activities expected
Why labor issues are adding pressure to food marketers' profit margins

Why labor issues are adding pressure to food marketers' profit margins
Why a virtual health care company is putting a giant couch in NYC

Why a virtual health care company is putting a giant couch in NYC
Bed Bath & Beyond's results highlight supply chain struggles

Bed Bath & Beyond's results highlight supply chain struggles
Shutterfly spotlights life's chaotic moments in its largest campaign yet

Shutterfly spotlights life's chaotic moments in its largest campaign yet
Holiday marketing gets an early start with promos from Target, Pottery Barn

Holiday marketing gets an early start with promos from Target, Pottery Barn