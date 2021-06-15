Marketing News & Strategy

Reebok releases first work under Kerby Jean-Raymond

Pyer Moss designer joined as VP, creative direction last year
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 15, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
‘Rick and Morty’ Invade Wendy’s with immersive pop-up

As it separates from Adidas and builds up its in-house creative agency, Reebok is unveiling a new brand direction this week. It’s the first work from Kerby Jean-Raymond, the designer behind activism-based fashion label Pyer Moss who was named Reebok’s VP, creative direction last September.

To help create the new campaign, Jean-Raymond hired designer Jide Osifeso as artistic marketing director to help lead the new brand identity. The new work includes a collection of three videos—one 11-minute film and two shorter vignettes—under the “Reconnect” title. All three will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

In one shorter piece, two boys spar in a living room as furniture breaks around them. In another, a man is shown getting ever closer as he runs through the mud. Directed by Jonas Lindstroem, who co-wrote it with Osifeso, the longer film has different chapters. In one, a young boy walks with a kaleidoscope around his community. A different chapter shows a father dispensing lessons to his son, “Your body is your first piece of real estate, like you own it,” he says. “Nothing’s more precious than that. When we talk about wealth, we should really start there.”

Though Reebok has worked with the likes of Venables Bell & Partners and Deutsch in the past, the new work was created internally with no external partners, according to a spokeswoman for the Boston-based brand. Earlier this year, Adidas revealed plans to sell the struggling sportswear brand after purchasing it in 2005 for $3.8 billion. Even before the pandemic, Reebok was in the process of trying to turn around its business, which had its heyday in the 90s. Recent work starring Cardi B helped build buzz, but last year, Reebok posted sales declines during the pandemic. In the first nine months of 2020, sales fell 20%, according to reports.

Related articles
‘Rick and Morty’ Invade Wendy’s with immersive pop-up
Parker Herren
Citi testing new channels in push with Rashida Jones and Dan Levy
Adrianne Pasquarelli
How brands should approach Juneteenth
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Yet as consumers begin to spend again on apparel and accessories, there has been a renewed uptick. During its most recent quarter, Adidas said Reebok saw net sales rise by the double digits.

“The overall sales process is well on track, and we are confident about the successful future of the brand and the team behind it,” said Harm Ohlmeyer, chief financial officer of Adidas, on a recent conference call with analysts.

The new work will appear on Reebok’s YouTube and Instagram channels. Later this year, Reebok will reveal a new global brand campaign and the first product line influenced by Jean-Raymond. While the current batch of videos are male-focused, a Reebok spokeswoman says that “women remain a major focus for Reebok,” noting that 40% of the business is in women’s.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

‘Rick and Morty’ Invade Wendy’s with immersive pop-up

‘Rick and Morty’ Invade Wendy’s with immersive pop-up
Opinion: The no-BS solution to the cookieless future

Opinion: The no-BS solution to the cookieless future
CoinFlip enlists Neil Patrick Harris as celeb-driven crypto marketing levels up

CoinFlip enlists Neil Patrick Harris as celeb-driven crypto marketing levels up
Walmart has some data they'd like to sell you

Walmart has some data they'd like to sell you
This year’s 30 breakthrough brands, from Afresh to Zwift

This year’s 30 breakthrough brands, from Afresh to Zwift
Unilever doubles down on fighting ad stereotypes

Unilever doubles down on fighting ad stereotypes
Angel City FC announces Jane Walker partnership

Angel City FC announces Jane Walker partnership
How brands should approach Juneteenth

How brands should approach Juneteenth