Remembering Sean Finnegan—Ad world pays tribute to industry veteran

The ad world is remembering Sean Finnegan, a highly respected digital media, marketing and advertising executive, who died from a heart attack on April 29. He was 50.

His three-decade career included roles in media buying and planning that grew into a passion for emerging media.

Finnegan founded and sat on the board of several organizations, including, most recently, VO Partners, a private firm that focuses on connections, investment and philanthropy in the media, content, technology and talent industries. VO has invested in companies such as Cameo, shoppable video platform Firework and Tokenology, an NFT platform. He was also founder and partner of The Room, a private events series for senior brand and agency executives, and co-founder and partner of Chameleon Collective, a network of subject-matter experts charged with solving challenges across the industry.

Finnegan started his advertising career at BBDO New York and went on to work at OMD, where he led OMD Digital nationally. Finnegan later served as president and chief digital officer of Publicis Groupe’s Starcom Mediavest Group.

"His bold decision at OMD to create global partnerships with leading digital companies (Google, Yahoo!, Microsoft, Facebook) created immense value for clients and changed how holding companies worked with future titans of the industry. We weren’t looking to just get the lowest cost, but proprietary resources, technology amd talent working on behalf of our clients and the agency," said Jon Halvorson, global senior VP, consumer experience, Mondelez International, who worked with Finnegan for two decades.

"Through all his pursuits the common thread was connections," he added. "Sean loved to bring people together. He didn’t see the lines that could divide us (different agencies, clients vs. agency, west coast vs. east coast). Rather, he saw that we were all struggling to solve common problems and that the way to get to great was through conversation and collaboration."

He started his first consultancy C4 Group in 2011, which was later bought by ad tech firm TrueX.

Finnegan was active in the American Advertising Federation as a member of the national board of directors and was an Advertising Hall of Achievement honoree. He also is credited with starting the original AAF Digital Committee, and was a Jack Avrett Volunteer Spirit Award recipient. He was leading plans for a special 30th AAF Hall of Achievement Anniversary event slated for November 2022, according to a statement by the trade group.

Finnegan was passionate about mentorship and educating the next generation of advertising leaders, serving as a guest lecturer at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, Harvard Business School, Northwestern’s Medill Integrated Communications School and University of Virginia, among others.

"Sean will be remembered as a mentor. Whether it was to the hundreds of people under his leadership at OMD/Publicis, the clients who constantly sought his council or the annual inductees to Advertising Hall of Achievement, Sean was the constant coach working to help each of us be our best self," Halvorson said.

Finnegan is survived by his wife Melody and his seven children: Hunter, Claire, Morgan, Logan, Declan, Cuyler and Keefer.

"We would like to thank Sean’s great community of partners, colleagues, family and friends (and especially the intimate circle who have quite literally been 'boots on the ground') for the great outpouring of love, spiritual care, and the meeting of needs which has helped to assuage this crushing blow thereby giving my children and I the precious experience of God’s love in action," his wife wrote in a statement on a site dedicated to his memory. "We are heartbroken by the loss of our compass, but are comforted knowing that he spent his life in love. Sean was the ultimate connector and helper. He reached so many lives and was energized by his people… by all of you. We are so comforted by the outpouring of love and support by, what feels like, everyone Sean ever met. We would love to read a story from you…"

Leaders in the ad industry also remembered Finnegan as a connector:

“Sean Finnegan was a giant in our industry. As an executive, advisor, investor or connector, he was ubiquitous at events and always added value. Sean was a giver and often gave more than he received. He genuinely wanted to help people and his action-oriented disposition meant that he fulfilled on his help. Sean had a great sense of humor—the life of the party—and was an unbelievable magnet for celebrities. Sean knew so many celebrities and they had a genuine relationship with him. We all had genuine relationships with Sean because that's how he rolled. He will be terribly missed. Thoughts go out to his family." —Terence Kawaja, CEO and Founder, Luma Partners

"Ultimately Sean was everyone’s friend. I mean, everyone felt like Sean was their own friend. We have tons of people that we call friends in our professional lives, but Sean was one that you felt his warmth when he saw you and you spent even the shortest moments with him. He was a friend to our industry and its just as sad as it can be to lose that friend." —Kirk McDonald, CEO, GroupM North America

"Sean Finnegan was part of my life for more than 25 years. No one brought more life, energy and personality to the ad industry than Sean did. He was always on; everywhere, all of the time, with everyone. He was our industry's heartbeat, our soul and our wit. And, most importantly, to know Sean was to know his family. His wife Melody. His seven kids. His mother and dad. His brothers. There will never be another Sean Finnegan and our loss is heaven's gain." —David Morgan, CEO, Simulmedia

“I will always remember Sean as a truly sincere and gracious person. Freely giving of his time and talents to others who wanted to succeed in advertising. He was always striving to be a true inclusive industry leader and to connect others to the AAF and the advertising industry. His storied career had an impact on so many and he was always committed to bringing about positive change for the advertising industry.” —Steve Pacheco, president and CEO of the American Advertising Federation

"Sean was singular. There has never been another Sean and won't ever be another Sean. He was a fixture in the industry who energized every room he walked into. When I think of a true mensch, he ticks all the boxes: talent, integrity, vision …. and what I call 'fun on the bus.' The industry has lost some of the glue that kept us in sync, some of the magic that inspired our imaginations, and some of the heart that makes this business so addicting."—Michael Kassan, CEO, MediaLink