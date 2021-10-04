Trick-or-treaters interrupt Christmas tree decorators in U.K.'s first holiday ad

Dire warnings about a chaotic Christmas due to supply chain issues and lack of truck drivers continue to hammer the U.K. In turn, online retailer Very is urging consumers to "start Christmas early" and is doing so itself by dropping the first British holiday ad of the year.
The TV commercial, which debuted Oct.1, even pokes fun at itself for going out so far ahead of time. As a family decorates the house and sings a version of "Holly Jolly Christmas," we see Halloween trick-or-treaters looking dismayed when the door is opened by people wearing Christmas jumpers and proffering mince pies.
Very was also one of the first brands to debut its Christmas ad last year, That, however, happened a whole month later at the beginning of November.