Trick-or-treaters interrupt Christmas tree decorators in U.K.'s first holiday ad

Traditionally, U.K. Christmas ad season starts in early November, but supply chain issues suggest that others could go early this year; for example, several U.K. grocers are already offering Christmas delivery slots amid predictions that there could be a shortage of items including turkeys.

While supply chain issues are not confined to the U.K. (U.S. retailers also struggling amid a global shortfall of goods), Britain has been hit particularly hard in the wake of Brexit.

Many European delivery drivers exited for their home countries after the U.K. left the European Union, and the government is now looking at offering them short term visas to return. There is also a shortage of butchers and abbatoir workers, as many came from Europe, leading to fears that "pigs in blankets" could be off the menu this Christmas.

According to Very, however, its early entry is more about embracing the season after last year's low-key U.K. Christmas period when families were not allowed to mingle.

“Our mantra is about enabling people to purchase what they need—be it treats or everyday items—that create joy 'this Very moment,'" said Carly O’Brien, chief marketing officer at The Very Group, in a statement. "After Christmas was pared back for many last year by last-minute lockdowns, we wanted to get into the spirit early and unashamedly embrace the season as soon as the leaves start to fall."

While we have yet to see a holiday ad drop in the U.S., Stateside retailers began their promotions for holiday offers in September amid their own supply chain concerns.