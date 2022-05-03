Roe v. Wade—brands and agencies react to Supreme Court draft

Agency DeVito/Verdi took the opportunity to share vintage work from the early 2000s with the message, “What’s past is prologue.” The advertisements, for the Pro-Choice Public Education Project, show provocative copy over striking black-and-white images. One shows a group of grumpy-looking men in suits with the statistic, “77% of anti-abortion leaders are men. 100% of them will never be pregnant.” A link to the agency’s website shows the full campaign.

Yelp

In a statement to Insider, Yelp said that the possible decision to ban abortion federally will “jeopardize the human rights of millions of women.” The review app company called on Congress to codify laws around reproductive rights. It also called on other brands to accompany it in protecting employees by providing access to health services. Yelp is one of many companies, including Amazon, Citi and Apple, that provide benefits for staff that must go to extra lengths to obtain necessary healthcare, including abortions.

Sheryl Sandberg, Meta

Although Meta has not made a statement regarding Monday’s news, its Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a response on her personal Facebook page. She shared the Politico report detailing the leaked draft and said if the ruling is made official, “one of our most fundamental rights will be taken away.”

“Every woman, no matter where she lives, must be free to choose whether and when she becomes a mother,” Sandberg wrote. “Few things are more important to women’s health and equality.”

Bospar

The public relations agency launched “Bospar Stands Up,” an expansion of a previous program to cover expenditures for any staff member that has to travel outside of their state to receive reproductive healthcare. Last year, Bospar announced an initiative to fund employees who wished to move out of Texas following the state’s abortion ban.

“We are proud Bospar was first in the nation to cover relocation expenses for staff seeking reproductive freedom,” said Curtis Sparrer, a principal of Bospar, in a statement. “We want other companies and PR agencies to join the fight, especially since many are composed of women and are led by women. The rights of women are not just on the line. So is the fate of LGBTQIA people. As someone who credits his same-sex marriage to the legacy of Roe, I am imploring my colleagues and friends to end their silence and speak truth to power. We are stronger together.”

Planned Parenthood