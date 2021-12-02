Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs wants to buy his brand out of bankruptcy

Hip-hop entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs has bid $3.3 million to buy the assets of Sean John, the fashion and lifestyle brand he founded in 1998, out of bankruptcy.

GBG USA Inc., a bankrupt brand management firm, owns 90% of the Sean John brand through a joint venture with Combs, according to court papers filed Wednesday. GBG has been been sounding out buyers for Sean John since May.

An entity affiliated with Combs has been named the so-called stalking-horse bidder for Sean John, setting a floor for further bids, court papers show. Other potential buyers can submit offers until December 15.

A representative for Combs declined to comment.

