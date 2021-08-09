Marketing News & Strategy

See Saweetie play with her food in McDonald’s newest commercial

The singer’s campaign includes a ‘Saweetstakes’ with prizes meant for the winner and best friend
By Jessica Wohl. Published on August 09, 2021.
‘Best Coke ever?' Coke Zero Sugar debuts comical campaign to push new formula
Credit: McDonald's

McDonald's Saweetie Meal debuts Monday, with a commercial and sweepstakes—or, Saweetstakes — to go along with it.

The Saweetie Meal, the latest in a series of “famous orders” at McDonald’s, includes a Big Mac, four Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ sauce and Sweet ‘N Sour sauce, which is being renamed “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce in honor of the rapper. In the commercial, Saweetie shows how she combines and mixes the items from her go-to order: topping the Big Mac with fries, topping the fries with McNuggets or eating the McNuggets as a sandwich.

“As long as you’re doing you, you’re doing the Saweetie Meal,” the singer says as music from her song “Fast Motion” plays in the background.

McDonald's is encouraging customers to order the meal and come up with their own twists, as Saweetie does, though orders won't look as glamorous as they do on the blinged-out tray shown in the spot.

Wieden+Kennedy NY is the creative agency behind the campaign. The spot is set to premiere on TV Monday night.

McDonald’s also announced a “Saweetstakes” on Monday featuring the singer, known for songs including “Best Friend” and “My Type.” One person who orders the meal through the McDonald’s app can win two limited-edition bags from designer Brandon Blackwood—one for the winner, and one for their best friend—plus a five-day trip to Las Vegas with two tickets to see a Saweetie performance.

 

The Saweetie Meal is McDonald’s first “famous order” featuring a meal from a female singer, following meals promoted by Travis Scott and J Balvin in 2020 and this year’s hit BTS Meal. The meals give McDonald’s ways to connect with the celebrities’ fans and have boosted sales.

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is a senior reporter for Ad Age, covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer’s Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live. Jessica also leads the editorial team’s annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

 

