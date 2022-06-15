Seinfeld's 'Jackie Chiles' revived for Synder's pretzel ad

The Snyder’s campaign, executed for the Campbell Soup Co.-owned brand by agency Saatchi & Saatchi, dives deep into '90s nostalgia including the use of a 4:3 video aspect ratio to replicate the look of contemporary TV at the time, and a wardrobe, set and dialogue inspired by the popular show.

The commercial piles parody upon parody upon parody: In “Seinfeld,” the Jackie Chiles character was intended to lampoon Johnnie Cochran, the attorney who famously defended O.J. Simpson in one of the decade’s most-talked-about events. On the show, Chiles defended Kramer in outrageous lawsuits also inspired by real events, such as the “Liebeck v. McDonald’s Restaurants” case over a customer scalded by hot coffee.

In that episode—“The Maestro” from Season 7—Chiles wins a settlement from a fictitious chain called Java World that offers free coffee at all its stores—a solution the Snyder’s sweepstakes seeks to emulate.

“We wanted to create a campaign that empowered our consumers to have a voice around whether our intensely flavored and uniquely shaped Pieces should be considered pretzels,” said Nick Hammitt, VP of Salty Snacks at Campbell Snacks. “To get people fired up, we decided to bring back a famed ‘Seinfeld’ lawyer that appealed to fans in a fun, playful way.”

Campbell Snacks is coming off a recent successful exploration into 1990s nostalgia for its high-flying Goldfish cracker brand, using similar cultural touchstones from the era, including JNCO jeans. Officials have made no secret of their intention to bring the “Goldfish playbook” to sister brands like Snyder’s, hoping to capitalize on what they say is rapid growth in pretzels—up 11% year-over-year; and specifically, pretzels featuring flavor, such as those promoted in the “Seinfeld”-inspired ads. Those items are showing 20% year-over-year growth, the brand said.