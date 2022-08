Green-Lord’s criticisms were echoed by model Nyome Nicholas-Williams and writer Juliet FitzPatrick, who also said they didn’t given permission to be used in the ads. FitzPatrick didn’t believe she in the image “as the woman has one breast and I have none," she said. It was only after a photographer she had previously worked with reached out to her that she suspected her likeness had been grafted onto the body of another person. The reality of how the campaign image came to be undermines its message, she said.

“I’m very used to having a topless image of my body being used for campaigns, but this is always with my consent and somewhat in my control,” she said in an email. “It’s very disappointing that a woman with a mastectomy is represented in the poster, but it turns out that she is not real and seems to have been made from two images of different women.”