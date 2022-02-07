Spotify CEO apologizes but won't drop Joe Rogan

Spotify Technology SA’s CEO Daniel Ek apologized to staff for the impact the controversy over Joe Rogan’s podcast has had on them, but said he didn’t agree with calls to drop the broadcaster from the service.

“There are no words I can say to adequately convey how deeply sorry I am for the way ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ controversy continues to impact each of you,” Ek said in a letter to staff, which was seen by Bloomberg News and verified by a spokesperson for Spotify.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

“Not only are some of Joe Rogan’s comments incredibly hurtful—I want to make clear that they do not represent the values of this company,” Ek said. “I know this situation leaves many of you feeling drained, frustrated and unheard.”

A video compilation of Rogan using the N-word circulated Friday. In an Instagram post, Rogan described the video as “horrible” and said it was the “most regretful and shameful thing” he’s ever had to talk about.