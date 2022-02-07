Marketing News & Strategy

Spotify CEO apologizes but won't drop Joe Rogan

Daniel Ek apologized to staff for the impact the controversy over the podcast
Published on February 07, 2022.
Frontier to buy discounter Spirit Airlines for $2.9 billion
20220207_JoeRogan_podcast_Bloomberg_3x2.jpg
Credit: Bloomberg

Spotify Technology SA’s CEO Daniel Ek apologized to staff for the impact the controversy over Joe Rogan’s podcast has had on them, but said he didn’t agree with calls to drop the broadcaster from the service. 

“There are no words I can say to adequately convey how deeply sorry I am for the way ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ controversy continues to impact each of you,” Ek said in a letter to staff, which was seen by Bloomberg News and verified by a spokesperson for Spotify. 

“Not only are some of Joe Rogan’s comments incredibly hurtful—I want to make clear that they do not represent the values of this company,” Ek said. “I know this situation leaves many of you feeling drained, frustrated and unheard.”

A video compilation of Rogan using the N-word circulated Friday. In an Instagram post, Rogan described the video as “horrible” and said it was the “most regretful and shameful thing” he’s ever had to talk about.

Rogan apologized Saturday for using the racial slur in past episodes of his popular podcast. Several episodes have since been removed from Spotify. He last week pledged more balance and better research for his podcast in a separate apology aimed at quelling growing controversy about misleading coronavirus information, which prompted musicians like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell to remove their music from the platform. 

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Ek said in the letter, which was reported earlier by The Hollywood Reporter. 

“I want to make one point very clear—I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer,” Ek wrote. “We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope.”

Instead, Ek said Spotify would invest $100 million for the licensing, development and marketing of music and audio content from historically marginalized groups.

—Bloomberg News

 

