Sweetgreen faces backlash over CEO’s COVID-19 comments

Jonathan Neman’s LinkedIn post about obesity, health and taxes was removed on Wednesday
By Jessica Wohl. Published on September 01, 2021.
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list
Credit: Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, the restaurant known for pricey salads, is hearing from disappointed customers after its CEO said the majority of hospitalizations due to COVID are obese and overweight people and called for health mandates, suggesting moves such as taxing processed food and refined sugar to pay for the impact of COVID-19.

Jonathan Neman, the chain’s CEO and one of its co-founders, made the comments in a LinkedIn post on Aug. 30 that included the line “78% of hospitalizations due to COVID are Obese and Overweight people.”

His post appeared to have been edited before it was removed from LinkedIn on Wednesday. The post was taken down soon after Vice reported on the post in a story with the headline “Sweetgreen CEO: Vaccines and Masks Will Not Save Us, But Salads Might.”

Neman's post and the backlash to it come as Sweetgreen has been busy putting itself into the spotlight. This week, it launched its latest marketing featuring Naomi Osaka, who is an investor in the chain, which includes giveaways and billboards. The company has also been opening more restaurants and in June, it filed paperwork for a proposed IPO.

Neman, who co-founded the chain in 2007, wrote in the post that “no vaccine or mask will save us,” though he added that he is vaccinated.

“Our best bet is to learn how to best live with it and focus on overall health vs. preventing infection,” Neman wrote.

Heidi Stevens, who documented her experience having COVID-19 in columns for the Chicago Tribune, was among those who publicly disagreed with Neman’s comments, posting on Twitter that she will “never, ever” visit Sweetgreen.

Representatives for Sweetgreen did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

“I am not suggesting that salads are the answer, that taxes are the answer or to actually make unhealthy food illegal,” Neman wrote in what appeared to be an addition to the edited version of the post. “My intention was to spark a conversation on how we treat ‘Health’ vs ‘Sickness’. Sweetgreen will not solve this alone, nor will our government. This is a mindset shift on how we view health.”

Commenters on social media largely disagreed with Neman's comments, while some stood by the idea of discussing connections between food and health.

Here is Neman's post as it appeared soon before it was removed from LinkedIn on Wednesday:

Credit:
Jonathan Neman via LinkedIn

Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is Ad Age's senior editor. She was most recently a senior reporter covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer’s Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live and leads the editorial team’s annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

