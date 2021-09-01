Sweetgreen faces backlash over CEO’s COVID-19 comments

Sweetgreen, the restaurant known for pricey salads, is hearing from disappointed customers after its CEO said the majority of hospitalizations due to COVID are obese and overweight people and called for health mandates, suggesting moves such as taxing processed food and refined sugar to pay for the impact of COVID-19.

Jonathan Neman, the chain’s CEO and one of its co-founders, made the comments in a LinkedIn post on Aug. 30 that included the line “78% of hospitalizations due to COVID are Obese and Overweight people.”

His post appeared to have been edited before it was removed from LinkedIn on Wednesday. The post was taken down soon after Vice reported on the post in a story with the headline “Sweetgreen CEO: Vaccines and Masks Will Not Save Us, But Salads Might.”



Neman's post and the backlash to it come as Sweetgreen has been busy putting itself into the spotlight. This week, it launched its latest marketing featuring Naomi Osaka, who is an investor in the chain, which includes giveaways and billboards. The company has also been opening more restaurants and in June, it filed paperwork for a proposed IPO.

Neman, who co-founded the chain in 2007, wrote in the post that “no vaccine or mask will save us,” though he added that he is vaccinated.

“Our best bet is to learn how to best live with it and focus on overall health vs. preventing infection,” Neman wrote.



Heidi Stevens, who documented her experience having COVID-19 in columns for the Chicago Tribune, was among those who publicly disagreed with Neman’s comments, posting on Twitter that she will “never, ever” visit Sweetgreen.