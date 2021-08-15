Marketing News & Strategy

Target debuts new pet food brand, ANA hosts tech conference and Roblox reports earnings: The Week Ahead

It's a big week for retail earnings, plus Hearst Magazines launches 'Celebrate Black: A Virtual Fashion Event'
By Ad Age Staff. Published on August 15, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Union Square Events serves short ribs in the sky as in-flight dining returns
Credit: Kindfull

Marketing and media events to watch in the next seven days.

Aug. 16

Roblox, the expansive video game world platform, reports earnings after Wall Street closes today. And on Tuesday, Roblox will host a call with investors at 8:30 a.m. The update on the platform’s finances will give everyone a look at how the metaverse’s economy is taking shape. Roblox last week announced a deal with Spin Masters’ popular anime TV show “Bakugan” that puts an episode of the series on Roblox a week before it lands on Netflix on Sept. 15. 

Aug. 17

Walmart reports earnings. The retail giant last week handed its U.S. media account to Publicis Groupe following a review.

Hearst Magazines today launches Celebrate Black: A Virtual Fashion Event, a free three-day summit “focused on amplifying the voices of Black entrepreneurs, brands and creators in fashion, beauty, design and entertainment.” Register here.

The now all-virtual Association of National Advertisers Masters of Data and Technology Conference, originally a hybrid event set for Orlando, begins in cyberspace. Speakers include Ally Financial Chief Marketing and PR Officer Andrea Brimmer, Kimberly-Clark Corp. Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Zena Arnold, and Mastercard Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Raja Rajamannar. 

Aug. 18

Target reports second quarter earnings. The update comes days after the retailer debuts its own cat and dog food brand, called Kindfull, which hit stores on Aug. 15. The pet offering was a year in the making, according to Target, and includes varieties such as  Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, Wild Caught Salmon Recipe Wet Cat Food and Chicken, Pumpkin & Turmeric Recipe Toppers.

Aug. 19

Kohl’s and Macy’s report earnings today. Kohl’s recently opened Sephora outlets inside its stores. 

Related Article
Publicis Groupe wins Walmart media account in biggest holding company pitch this year
Jack Neff


Aug. 20

The 26th Annual Black Women’s Expo is is held Friday through Sunday at McCormick Place in Chicago. The expo provides in-person learning sessions, opportunities to purchase advertised merchandise and information on how to improve one’s health & wellness and grow Black businesses. 

Today is the deadline to enter Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022. The competition is open to agencies, ad tech firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups, and in-house agencies of marketers.

Aug. 21-22

The final, expanded (24-episode) season of “The Walking Dead” begins Sunday night on AMC. The first episode of an eight-episode arc airs at 9 p.m. ET, followed by new episodes each Sunday through Oct. 10; 16 more episodes, including the series finale, will land in 2022.

 

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Union Square Events serves short ribs in the sky as in-flight dining returns

Union Square Events serves short ribs in the sky as in-flight dining returns
Why podcasting won’t be anything more than a niche ad vertical: Opinion

Why podcasting won’t be anything more than a niche ad vertical: Opinion
Payday-advance app that features ads raises $60 million

Payday-advance app that features ads raises $60 million
This week’s marketing winners and losers

This week’s marketing winners and losers
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list
Kool-Aid and Puma collide in new fashion collection

Kool-Aid and Puma collide in new fashion collection
How brands should use new Instagram and LinkedIn pronoun fields

How brands should use new Instagram and LinkedIn pronoun fields
Brands plot NFL marketing as COVID spike brings more uncertainty

Brands plot NFL marketing as COVID spike brings more uncertainty