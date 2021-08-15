Target debuts new pet food brand, ANA hosts tech conference and Roblox reports earnings: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch in the next seven days.

Aug. 16

Roblox, the expansive video game world platform, reports earnings after Wall Street closes today. And on Tuesday, Roblox will host a call with investors at 8:30 a.m. The update on the platform’s finances will give everyone a look at how the metaverse’s economy is taking shape. Roblox last week announced a deal with Spin Masters’ popular anime TV show “Bakugan” that puts an episode of the series on Roblox a week before it lands on Netflix on Sept. 15.

Aug. 17

Walmart reports earnings. The retail giant last week handed its U.S. media account to Publicis Groupe following a review.

Hearst Magazines today launches Celebrate Black: A Virtual Fashion Event, a free three-day summit “focused on amplifying the voices of Black entrepreneurs, brands and creators in fashion, beauty, design and entertainment.” Register here.

The now all-virtual Association of National Advertisers Masters of Data and Technology Conference, originally a hybrid event set for Orlando, begins in cyberspace. Speakers include Ally Financial Chief Marketing and PR Officer Andrea Brimmer, Kimberly-Clark Corp. Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Zena Arnold, and Mastercard Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Raja Rajamannar.

Aug. 18

Target reports second quarter earnings. The update comes days after the retailer debuts its own cat and dog food brand, called Kindfull, which hit stores on Aug. 15. The pet offering was a year in the making, according to Target, and includes varieties such as Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, Wild Caught Salmon Recipe Wet Cat Food and Chicken, Pumpkin & Turmeric Recipe Toppers.

Aug. 19

Kohl’s and Macy’s report earnings today. Kohl’s recently opened Sephora outlets inside its stores.