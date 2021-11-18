Marketing News & Strategy

TikTok star launches celebrity meal for himself with giant unauthorized in-store display

Gas-and-grocery chain Kum & Go seems OK with it—and brands including Adobe and 7-Eleven are chiming in
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 18, 2021.
20211118_TikTok_KyleScheele_3X2.png
Credit: Kyle Scheele via TikTok

After learning that employees at the Kum & Go convenience store near his home in Springfield, Missouri, don’t really have anything to do with the in-store promotional displays—“Corporate handles all of that,” he was told, with vendors showing up unannounced to do installation and removal—TikTok star Kyle Scheele had an idea: He’d create a giant cardboard cutout of himself to promote the nonexistent “Kyle Scheele Meal” and install it in the store himself to see if he could get away with it.

Fortunately, Scheele is something of a Photoshop wiz and cardboard-art expert—he describes himself as a “motivational cardboarder” on his website—and as he shows in the TikTok video below, he pulled off a remarkably convincing display, depicting himself in a rock-star pose (a photographer friend helped with the photo shoot), playing a pizza-shaped guitar below giant type reading “THE KYLE SCHEELE MEAL” and flanked by a one-word endorsement: “Delicious,” according to Gas Station Food Weekly.

And, yep, no Kum & Go employees stopped him when he confidently walked into the store and set it up—though Scheele did admit to being nervous as he pulled off what he described as a “reverse heist.”

Scheele posted his video chronicling the stunt on Tuesday, and as of this writing it’s racked up more than 12 million views. Meanwhile, Scheele’s fans (he has 2.7 million followers on TikTok) have been stopping by the store to pose with it for social media and request the Kyle Scheele Meal.

As it happens, Kum & Go—a chain based in Des Moines, Iowa, with more than 400 stores in 11 states—has a quirky Twitter account (the bio reads: “This is our bio. Written by Dionne Warwick”). Wednesday afternoon, @kumandgo posted a screenshot of random tweets requesting the Kyle Scheele Meal with the caption “what is all this about.”

And in a comment on Scheele’s video on TikTok, Kum & Go wrote, “We won’t tell if you don’t.”

As Scheele notes in a follow-up TikTok video (below), posted late Wednesday, his local Kum & Go has left the Kyle Scheele Meal display up. And Kum & Go corporate has taken to TikTok (also below) to pretend (or maybe not pretend?) to consider actually launching a Kyle Scheele Meal.

Meanwhile, the verified TikTok accounts of other brands have been commenting on Scheele’s video. Adobe wrote, “We rate this 11 pizza guitars out of 10, as our official review.” Uno wrote, “Just gonna leave this reverse card here if you need it...” 7-Eleven wrote, “Ohh so THAT’S how all the cardboard cutouts get in our stores.” And Adobe’s Photoshop TikTok account wrote, “Please leave this in our lobby so we can see how long it takes before our boss asks questions.”

