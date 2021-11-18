TikTok star launches celebrity meal for himself with giant unauthorized in-store display

After learning that employees at the Kum & Go convenience store near his home in Springfield, Missouri, don’t really have anything to do with the in-store promotional displays—“Corporate handles all of that,” he was told, with vendors showing up unannounced to do installation and removal—TikTok star Kyle Scheele had an idea: He’d create a giant cardboard cutout of himself to promote the nonexistent “Kyle Scheele Meal” and install it in the store himself to see if he could get away with it.

Fortunately, Scheele is something of a Photoshop wiz and cardboard-art expert—he describes himself as a “motivational cardboarder” on his website—and as he shows in the TikTok video below, he pulled off a remarkably convincing display, depicting himself in a rock-star pose (a photographer friend helped with the photo shoot), playing a pizza-shaped guitar below giant type reading “THE KYLE SCHEELE MEAL” and flanked by a one-word endorsement: “Delicious,” according to Gas Station Food Weekly.