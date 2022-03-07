TikTok suspends livestreaming in Russia on ‘fake news’ law

The decision by TikTok, which is owned by China-based ByteDance Ltd., comes after Russia’s parliament passed harsh laws that would impose prison terms for people charged with spreading “fake news” about the military or calling for sanctions against Russia. The short-video social-media platform popular among teens eclipsed a billion users last year.

On Friday, the Russian government said it was blocking access to Meta Platform Inc.’s Facebook as part of the crackdown. Hours after the announcement, Meta said it would pause all advertising in the nation and would stop selling ads to Russian businesses.

Russia has been slowing down social-media services, including Twitter and YouTube, to make them harder and more frustrating to use.

—Bloomberg News