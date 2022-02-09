Tony Pace, former Subway CMO and ANA chair, dies in snowmobile accident

He left Subway in 2015 after nearly a decade with the restaurant chain. While there, he built the brand’s value, as tracked by Millward Brown’s annual Brand Z assessment, from unranked to No. 40, with a brand value of $22 billion, according to MASB. Previously, as an executive at Young & Rubicam and McCann-Erickson, he worked on such brands as Kentucky Fried Chicken, Coca-Cola and Capital One, according to MASB.

“A forceful advocate for marketing accountability throughout his 40-year career, Tony made numerous contributions to media planning, creative strategy, digital media, events and sports marketing, and the financial value of brands,” MASB shared in a statement. “Tony was beloved by his family and friends who will miss him greatly. Our deepest sympathy goes out to them.”

MASB noted that Pace was also active as a director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, serving as the group's treasurer during the Great Recession, and as a business advisor to the American Heart Association domestically and internationally.

Pace concluded a two-year term as chairman of the ANA in 2016, among other things overseeing the group’s probe into media transparency issues.

“Tony was a phenomenal ANA chairman and an incredible leader who helped us navigate one of our most challenging times in ANA history – the media transparency report we issued in 2016,” said ANA CEO Bob Liodice in a statement. “Without his forceful presence and his great courage, our job at bringing forward this seminal industry moment would have been most challenging indeed. He made a huge difference for us and played a key role in reinforcing the ANA’s position as a leading voice in the marketing industry.”

Pace graduated from the University of Notre Dame and got an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.