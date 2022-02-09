Marketing News & Strategy

Tony Pace, former Subway CMO and ANA chair, dies in snowmobile accident

CEO of Marketing Accountability Standards Board died near Big Sky, Montana
By Jack Neff. Published on February 09, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How AI powers the way brands build ideal mobile audiences
20161019_Tony_Pace_ANAMoM_3X2_ClarionPictures-bw.png

Tony Pace at the 2016 ANA Masters of Marketing Conference

Credit: Courtesy Clarion Pictures

Tony Pace, former chief marketing officer of Subway, former chairman of the Association of National Advertisers and most recently CEO of the Marketing Accountability Standards Board, died in a snowmobile accident near Big Sky, Montana, on Tuesday.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that Pace, 64, was snowmobiling on the Buck Ridge Trail on Tuesday at about 9:30 a.m. when he struck a tree and went into cardiac arrest, citing a news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office.

Search and rescue volunteers attempted lifesaving and took Pace to the trailhead, according to the release. He was declared dead at the Big Sky Medical Center. The sheriff’s office and U.S. Forest Service are investigating.

Pace in 2017 became CEO of MASB, a group working toward developing standards for objectively evaluating brand value and the contribution of advertising to them.

More from Ad Age
Tony Pace Leaving Subway
Maureen Morrison
ANA Video: Tony Pace Says 'More to Be Done' on Transparency
E.J. Schultz
How Tony Pace Got On 'Project Runway'
Judann Pollack
Tony Pace Explains Why He Bought Pitch for 'The Pitch'
Maureen Morrison
ANA's K2 Report: Evidence of 'Pervasive' Agency Rebate Collection
Alexandra Bruell

He left Subway in 2015 after nearly a decade with the restaurant chain. While there, he built the brand’s value, as tracked by Millward Brown’s annual Brand Z assessment, from unranked to No. 40, with a brand value of $22 billion, according to MASB. Previously, as an executive at Young & Rubicam and McCann-Erickson, he worked on such brands as Kentucky Fried Chicken, Coca-Cola and Capital One, according to MASB.

“A forceful advocate for marketing accountability throughout his 40-year career, Tony made numerous contributions to media planning, creative strategy, digital media, events and sports marketing, and the financial value of brands,” MASB shared in a statement. “Tony was beloved by his family and friends who will miss him greatly.  Our deepest sympathy goes out to them.”

MASB noted that Pace was also active as a director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, serving as the group's treasurer during the Great Recession, and as a business advisor to the American Heart Association domestically and internationally.

Pace concluded a two-year term as chairman of the ANA in 2016, among other things overseeing the group’s probe into media transparency issues.

“Tony was a phenomenal ANA chairman and an incredible leader who helped us navigate one of our most challenging times in ANA history – the media transparency report we issued in 2016,” said ANA CEO Bob Liodice in a statement. “Without his forceful presence and his great courage, our job at bringing forward this seminal industry moment would have been most challenging indeed. He made a huge difference for us and played a key role in reinforcing the ANA’s position as a leading voice in the marketing industry.”

Pace graduated from the University of Notre Dame and got an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Peloton CEO steps down, 2,800 jobs being cut

Peloton CEO steps down, 2,800 jobs being cut
20220207_307983276_3x2.jpg

Peter Thiel to leave Meta board to pursue Trump political agenda
20220207_notco2_3x2.jpg

NotMilk calls out Danone's similar brand name with guerilla-style tactics
Spotify CEO apologizes but won't drop Joe Rogan

Spotify CEO apologizes but won't drop Joe Rogan
Frontier to buy discounter Spirit Airlines for $2.9 billion

Frontier to buy discounter Spirit Airlines for $2.9 billion
The New York Times goes from ‘Truth’ to 'Independent' in new brand campaign

The New York Times goes from ‘Truth’ to 'Independent' in new brand campaign
How Reebok aims to find its footing again, with help from Allen Iverson

How Reebok aims to find its footing again, with help from Allen Iverson
Why the pandemic transformed a legacy cleaning company’s marketing strategy

Why the pandemic transformed a legacy cleaning company’s marketing strategy