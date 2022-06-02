Marketing News & Strategy

The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now

Ad Age's ranking of metaverse activations from brands and others leaning into the virtual craze
By Parker Herren. Published on June 02, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Longtime ad exec Richard 'Dick' Tarlow dies at 81
Credit: Jimmy Johns

This month: Finally, a metaverse campaign you can eat. No, really. You can turn virtual sandwiches into real sandwiches.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

No. 5: Getty Images

Getty Images announced it would be taking its library to the blockchain. That’s 465 million assets with the potential for transformation into NFTs. Getty Images announced that it would be focusing on debuting never-before-seen archival images within the collection, made in partnership with Candy Digital marketplace. (In conclusion, that’s a lot of NFTs.)

Read: How brands are using NFTs

No. 4: Call of Duty: Veteruns

To honor Memorial Day, video game Call of Duty hosted an in-game fun run to raise funds for its in-house non-profit The Call of Duty Endowment. Sporting the punny name “Veteruns,” the event sends players on a virtual 100-kilometer race to earn badges and generate funds for the organization, which is simultaneously celebrating placing 100,000 veterans into high-paying jobs. Each avatar earns $1 for every 10 kilometers they run, building toward a cap of $1 million. As of writing, the event has achieved just over half of its goal with only two days left.

Read more Ad Age Top 5 stories
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now
Ann-Christine Diaz
Top 5 ice cream and frozen treat campaigns to know about right now
Jon Springer
The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about right now
Erika Wheless

No. 3: Fox Entertainment: “Krapopolis”

In the search for ways to make NFTs more fun than something that sits in a virtual wallet, TV could be crypto’s new frontier. Fox announced a new show called “Krapopolis,” an animated series from the creator of “Rick and Morty.” Set in Ancient Greece, it follows an unconventional family of gods and monsters navigating the deathly hijinks of the mythical world, supported by a collection of NFTs and a unique currency that grants fans access to behind-the-scenes content.

Fox is positioning “Krapopolis” as the first-ever animated series developed on the blockchain and a major step forward for its in-house Web3 arm, Blockchain Creative Labs.

Sign up for Ad Age’s Metaverse Marketing newsletter.

No. 2: Institute for Canadian Citizenship: Disparity Coin

To highlight the pay gap for immigrants in Canada, agency Wunderman Thompson teamed with the Institute for Canadian Citizenship to launch “Disparity Coin.” The virtual token utilizes immigration data from the organization to increase or decrease its worth based on the current earnings of the country’s immigrant community versus their Canadian-born peers. “Disparity Coin” is currently unavailable to mint, but the agency has plans to do so in the future to increase awareness around the pay gap.

More metaverse news from Ad Age
Inside in-game advertising—everything brands need to know
Erika Wheless
Budweiser’s new metaverse plans include ‘Virtual Clydesdales’
Asa Hiken
NFT company names Wieden+Kennedy agency of record—bridging advertising and Web3 divide
Asa Hiken

No. 1: Jimmy John’s: Metasandwich

Sure, TV is nice, but you can’t (easily) eat TV. Jimmy John’s, with agency Anomaly, created the ultimate solution for Web3 enthusiasts with rumbling tummies: a virtual sandwich that could be redeemed for IRL grub. Jimmy John’s activation in Decentraland, which launched last month, was packed with sub-ready ingredients that users could collect and combine to order in real life at Jimmy John’s locations in Nashville and Chicago.

Jimmy John’s selected one user’s creation, Drew V.’s smoked ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, oil & vinegar and BBQ chip recipe, to feature on the campaign website. Through June 3, a select number of this virtual creation are available to order.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

See this week’s Top 5 commercials and brand ideas here.

Check back next month for another installment of top metaverse ideas.
 

Register for upcoming Ad Age events

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Follow him on Twitter @parkerdelrey

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Longtime ad exec Richard 'Dick' Tarlow dies at 81

Longtime ad exec Richard 'Dick' Tarlow dies at 81
Ford CEO hints at cutting EV advertising, says 'model is messed up'

Ford CEO hints at cutting EV advertising, says 'model is messed up'
Kim Kardashian to start a skincare line with Coty

Kim Kardashian to start a skincare line with Coty
Miller High Life is turning beer lovers into wedding officiants

Miller High Life is turning beer lovers into wedding officiants

See Jeep's ad promoting ‘Jurassic World Dominion'

See Jeep's ad promoting ‘Jurassic World Dominion'
Carvel seeks Father’s Day boost with personalized Fudgie the Whale shoutouts

Carvel seeks Father’s Day boost with personalized Fudgie the Whale shoutouts
See Justin Bieber’s new ‘Biebs Brew’ ad for Tim Hortons

See Justin Bieber’s new ‘Biebs Brew’ ad for Tim Hortons
How Airbnb is marketing its new booking approach

How Airbnb is marketing its new booking approach