The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about

Ad Age's ranking of the top brand TikTok videos of the past month
By Erika Wheless. Published on April 21, 2022.
15 executives leading sustainability efforts in marketing and advertising
Credit: Chipotle and TikTok user queenofgettingbanned

Ad Age expanded its "Creativity Top 5" series to include roundups of our favorite special-interest campaigns and ideas from brands. This week, we're looking at the latest installment looks at the best TikTok videos posted by brands over the past month. 

This month: Revolve Festival, e.l.f’s donut primer, and Sean Murphy’s butt.

Missed last month's ranking? Catch up here.

No. 5: Fyre Revolve Festival

After a two-year break, Revolve Festival returned to the California desert. The two-day, invite-only Festival coincides with the opening weekend of Coachella. Revolve hyped the event by sending many influencers haul bags to glam up for the festival, even reserving and decking out a hotel for them. But the fun in the sun took a turn, with several creators posting about poor transportation logistics, plus some claiming that they waited for hours in the sun with no shade or water to board a bus to get to the festival grounds. Some eventually ditched the event altogether.

Revolve has since responded to the backlash, telling E! News, "As the festival was reaching capacity late Saturday afternoon, shuttle access to the venue was limited in order to remain in compliance with safety requirements causing longer wait times for entry and resulting in some guests not being able to attend the festival. The safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us and we will always make that a priority."

@averiebishop I hope you made it to the festival @kate bartlett !! #revolvefestival @revolve ♬ original sound - Aves
@queenofgettingbanned

After flying across the country&standing in line for 5 hours I’m out a couple thousand $$ but I got this cool shirt to cover me up so I could charge my phone&eat in a resturant nearby😍

♬ original sound - Kristi Howard

For those of us also on the #nochella train, please enjoy these TikToks by Ruby Saracino, whose videos provide a behind-the-scenes look at the festival as an influencer’s “plus one.”

No. 4: Chipotle returns to Roblox

Despite a rough start for its first Roblox event, Chipotle returned to the gaming world to celebrate National Burrito Day earlier this month. The latest Chipotle Roblox experience featured the original Chipotle that opened in 1993. Players got to dress up as a Chipotle employee to assemble burritos in exchange for Burrito Bucks, Chipotle’s in-game Roblox currency. The first 100,000 players earned Burrito Bucks that could be exchanged for free entrees on the Chipotle app or website, bridging the gap between virtual brand building and real-world purchases. Chipotle’s TikTok introducing the experience garnered over 3 million views.

@chipotle We come in peace this National Burrito Day. See ya at the OG Chipotle on @Roblox on 4/7. #chipotle #roblox ♬ original sound - Chipotle
No. 3: e.l.f meets Dunkin’

E.l.f Cosmetics and Dunkin’ teamed up to create a makeup line inspired by the coffee and donut brand. The e.l.f x Dunkin collection features a “Glazed for Days” lip gloss duo inspired by jelly donuts, a donut-sized beauty blender, coffee lip scrub, three donut-themed eyeshadow pallets, and the now-famous putty primer. The partnership kicked off with beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira in a TikTok that racked up 6 million views. But the Glazed Donut Putty Primer really got viewers’ attention. At over 8 million views, the simple video shows the peanut butter-looking primer being scooped up with an applicator. This isn’t e.l.f’s first food collab—the brand also did one with Chipotle in March 2021.

@elfyeah And it smells like a donut too 🤤 Head to @Ulta Beauty or elfcosmetics.com to buy now! #elfcosmetics #elfxdunkin ♬ LoFi(860862) - skollbeats

No. 2: Sean Murphy’s Butt

The Oakland A’s were playing the Tampa Bay Rays when the A’s Sean Murphy stepped up to bat. A wild throw by Rays’ pitcher Chris Mazza ricocheted off of Murphy's rear. The MLB didn’t shy away from the hit, putting a slow motion of the throw to an audio by Jeremy Shane that says, “You’re gorgeous, you’re literal gorgeous” ending with an audible exclamation. The slightly risque-sounding audio is perfectly timed to the ball hitting Murphy and has been watched over 26 million times.

MLB captioned the video with, “Double cheeked up on a Thursday (it was actually Monday) afternoon.” The line refers to an interview from the 2015 YouTube parody “Confessions of a Transgender Gangster” that was made after Caitlyn Jenner announced she was transgender. In the parody, one of the main character’s friends shares a story mistaking his male friend’s rear in yoga pants for that of a female’s, wondering how he can be “double cheeked up on a Thursday” aka blessed with a big booty. Good thing Murphy was, or that ball would have hurt a lot more.

@mlb

Double cheeked up on a Thursday (it was actually Monday) afternoon

♬ original sound - Jeremy Shane

No. 1: Jibble, Jibble, Jibble

Doja Cat’s brand ads are always a little out of the box—see her “contractual” rap for Taco Bell. The pop star is back at it, this time with JBL, which makes audio hardware and is known for its speakers. The brand partnered with Doja Cat to promote the brand’s new Clip 4 speaker, which she did … while eating chicken and getting ready for the Grammys. The TikTok has gone viral with over 20 million views of Doja showing off her bedazzled speaker and saying “Jibble, jibble, jibble” (how JBL would be said as a word.) JBL responded with a duet of Doja’s video that shows someone on the JBL team holding a script of what Doja was supposed to say. That received 4.6 million views.

@dojacat #ad 🧊🔊 @jblaudio #ad ♬ original sound - Doja Cat

(In other brand partnership news, Doja Cat also announced—during her Coachella set—that Taco Bell is bringing back its fan fave Mexican Pizza.)

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
