The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about

No. 2: Sean Murphy’s Butt

The Oakland A’s were playing the Tampa Bay Rays when the A’s Sean Murphy stepped up to bat. A wild throw by Rays’ pitcher Chris Mazza ricocheted off of Murphy's rear. The MLB didn’t shy away from the hit, putting a slow motion of the throw to an audio by Jeremy Shane that says, “You’re gorgeous, you’re literal gorgeous” ending with an audible exclamation. The slightly risque-sounding audio is perfectly timed to the ball hitting Murphy and has been watched over 26 million times.

MLB captioned the video with, “Double cheeked up on a Thursday (it was actually Monday) afternoon.” The line refers to an interview from the 2015 YouTube parody “Confessions of a Transgender Gangster” that was made after Caitlyn Jenner announced she was transgender. In the parody, one of the main character’s friends shares a story mistaking his male friend’s rear in yoga pants for that of a female’s, wondering how he can be “double cheeked up on a Thursday” aka blessed with a big booty. Good thing Murphy was, or that ball would have hurt a lot more.