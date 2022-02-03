The top 5 innovative food and beverage marketing ideas you need to know about right now

No. 5: Super gadgets

A self-mixing punch bowl that keeps score of the game, and a cheese dispenser with enough squirts to feed 300 keg-standing tortilla-chip-eaters are among the gadgets on the way to ambitious Super Bowl tailgaters this year.

The Captain Morgan Super Bowl Punch Bowl, which one fan will win in an online sweepstakes, is helping the rum brand capitalize on newly granted NFL sponsorship opportunities and was developed by the brand with creative agency Anomaly, “Unnecessary Inventions” impresario Matty Benedetto, and endorsed by former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz. Adorned with what the brand called a “flashy, glowy lighting experience” and a digital scoreboard that taps into a game feed, the bowl will keep cocktails optimally mixed through sonic pulses emanating from its base.

Hormel, meanwhile, created what it’s calling the world’s first chili-cheese keg. Containing 15 gallons of gooey spicy cheese, the keg keeps its contents warm with an adjustable internal heating element, and flowing via a tap handle in the shape of a Hormel Chili can. The device was invented by BBDO Minneapolis and will be delivered to the winner of a separate online sweepstakes.