Ad Age expanded its "Creativity Top 5" series to include new roundups of our favorite special-interest campaigns and ideas from brands. This week, we look at some of the latest innovations in the food and beverage space. Visit our site each Thursday for a new list of niche campaigns from the past month.
The top 5 innovative food and beverage marketing ideas you need to know about right now
No. 5: Super gadgets
A self-mixing punch bowl that keeps score of the game, and a cheese dispenser with enough squirts to feed 300 keg-standing tortilla-chip-eaters are among the gadgets on the way to ambitious Super Bowl tailgaters this year.
The Captain Morgan Super Bowl Punch Bowl, which one fan will win in an online sweepstakes, is helping the rum brand capitalize on newly granted NFL sponsorship opportunities and was developed by the brand with creative agency Anomaly, “Unnecessary Inventions” impresario Matty Benedetto, and endorsed by former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz. Adorned with what the brand called a “flashy, glowy lighting experience” and a digital scoreboard that taps into a game feed, the bowl will keep cocktails optimally mixed through sonic pulses emanating from its base.
Hormel, meanwhile, created what it’s calling the world’s first chili-cheese keg. Containing 15 gallons of gooey spicy cheese, the keg keeps its contents warm with an adjustable internal heating element, and flowing via a tap handle in the shape of a Hormel Chili can. The device was invented by BBDO Minneapolis and will be delivered to the winner of a separate online sweepstakes.
No. 4: White's hot
This year's collections of Valentine’s Day and Easter candies from Hershey Co. contain the usual standards, such as heart-shaped editions of peanut butter cups, red-wrapped Kisses and egg-shaped chocolates. And this year, many have arrived with a new look and new tastes: white chocolate and white creme. Consumer palates aren’t changing so much as expanding, according to company officials. The slightly sweeter, arguably less complex and vanilla-tinged renditions of consumer favorites, like white crème malted milk balls newly released under the Whoppers Bunny Tails brand—allow for contrasting flavors and colors enabling still more creative combos.
No. 3: Pizza Hot
Food brands know one of the fastest routes to attention—particularly from young diners—is running up their Scoville scores a few units. Pizza Hut—going by Pizza Hot in new logo animations—is starting the year with three new combos anchored by a spicy marinara sauce and layered-on heat including spicy pepperoni, sliced chile peppers and chile flakes. They’re supported through commercials from agency GSD&M featuring Craig Robinson, airing now, and JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
No. 2: Private brands, delivered
Coveted by consumers for their lower prices, and by brands for the higher margins they can deliver, private label items are making their way into the emerging rapid-delivery business. TikTok late last month kicked off a partnership with the ghost-kitchen operator Virtual Dining Concepts with a vision of opening TikTok Kitchens across the country, beginning as soon as this March. This month, the rapid delivery brand Gopuff launched a bottled water under the Basically label, its new exclusive line that will also include essentials like paper goods, batteries, cleaning products, chips and snacks.
No. 1: NFTs herald brand launch
Bud Light commemorated the release of its Gen Z-focused Bud Light Next by releasing 12,722 NFTs, a nod to the Jan. 27 rollout of the zero-carb beer, which is also getting its own Super Bowl ad.
The NFTs will go on sale Feb. 6 for $399 each and grant their owners a range of privileges including the ability to vote on Bud Light Next merchandise, access to events, and “other surprises,” according to brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev. Revenue from the NFT sales will be "reinvested in the AB InBev NFT community," according to a company spokesperson. Customers must be over 21 years old to purchase. VaynerNFT, VaynerMedia's new NFT unit, designed the program.