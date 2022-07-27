Brand Marketing

12 retail media network executives advertisers should know

(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
AP
By:
Adrianne Pasquarelli
July 27, 2022 09:00 AM

Featured Stories

TJ Maxx and Marshalls owner TJX set to make sprawling agency changes
TJ Maxx and Marshalls owner TJX set to make sprawling agency changes
How Google’s cookie decision kills its Privacy Sandbox vision
How Google’s cookie decision kills its Privacy Sandbox vision
Inside LinkedIn agency searches—and the critical information brands are failing to communicate
Inside LinkedIn agency searches—and the critical information brands are failing to communicate
Meet the most marketable NFL rookies-to-be
Meet the most marketable NFL rookies-to-be