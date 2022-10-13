Marketing News & Strategy

Toyota pushes emotional connection, not products in new campaign

The automaker's latest marketing campaign was a collective effort of four ad agencies to show consumers what Toyota stands for.
By Vince Bond Jr.. Published on October 13, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Inflation, indulgence, influence: The changing nature of premium shopping

Burrell, a Black-owned agency in Chicago, crafted a spot called "Training Wheels" that follows a boy through his adolescence as he learns to ride a bike, swim and fly an airplane.

Credit:

Toyota Motor Corp. is forgoing a traditional product pitch in a new marketing campaign designed to connect with consumers on a more personal level.

The "Never Settle" campaign will comprise seven broadcast commercials touching on various themes. One spot called "A New World" explores the possibilities that await a newborn baby just leaving the hospital. Another, "Not Yet," focuses on determination in the Latino community. It features Katya Echazarreta, an engineer who was the first Mexican-born woman to travel to space.

The broad campaign has content that covers the general market, but it includes more targeted multicultural productions. It was a collective effort among Toyota's four agencies: Burrell Communications, Conill, Intertrend and Saatchi & Saatchi. The automaker said this is the first time it has deployed all four on one campaign.

The campaign will extend across high-profile prime and sports TV programming, cinema, digital video, digital content and paid social media.

Ad Age Next: CMO

Get your tickets for the Dec. 7 event in New York
Register here

Toyota vehicles make appearances, but they largely take a back seat to the messages being conveyed. Several spots star non-actors. The people riding in the Sienna minivan in the "New World" commercial are an actual family.

The campaign launched Oct. 3.

"Creating emotional connections with consumers through storytelling is our goal with advertising in general, and for this campaign, specifically, we saw an opportunity to lean into that even more, given the current consumer sentiment," Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota division marketing at Toyota Motor North America, told Automotive News. "Consumers are looking to connect with brands on a deeper level, and that makes it the perfect time for this initiative."

Burrell, a Black-owned agency in Chicago, crafted a spot called "Training Wheels" that follows a boy through his adolescence as he learns to ride a bike, swim and fly an airplane. He is encouraged by other trailblazers in his community to be fearless and try new things before getting an award as an adult at the end of the spot.

The ad includes appearances from the founders of Black People Will Swim, a group that seeks to break the stereotype that Black people don't swim; the Fly Compton Aeronautical Education Foundation, which was created by African American pilots in 2020 to introduce minority youth to the aviation industry; and the Black History 101 Mobile Museum.

More stories from Ad Age
Behind Lexus’ multicultural marketing approach, including its Black Panther partnership
Jade Yan
BMW to bring gaming to its cars in new partnership
Drew Goretzka
How Nissan is expanding its NIL marketing
E.J. Schultz

Toyota said Burrell devised a social media extension for the campaign called "Need a Nudge" to raise awareness of nonprofit organizations that are "leading the way to effective change." People can nominate organizations by uploading a 60-second video to needanudge.com explaining what makes them special or why they need a nudge. Voting on the website will determine which of the nominated organizations will receive a one-time $10,000 grant.

Materazzo said vehicle-focused ads are important, especially at a time when Toyota has an array of new models to introduce, but she believes campaigns such as "Never Settle" can complement the product pitches by telling consumers what the company stands for.

"It's been said that people don't buy what you do, they buy why you do it," she said. "That's further proof of having brand advertising to complement vehicle-specific advertising."

In this article:

Vince Bond Jr.

Vince Bond is a reporter covering Fiat Chrysler and marketing for Automotive News.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Jaguar's lifestyle ads aim to position it as an ultra-luxury brand

Jaguar's lifestyle ads aim to position it as an ultra-luxury brand