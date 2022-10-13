Toyota pushes emotional connection, not products in new campaign

Toyota Motor Corp. is forgoing a traditional product pitch in a new marketing campaign designed to connect with consumers on a more personal level.
The "Never Settle" campaign will comprise seven broadcast commercials touching on various themes. One spot called "A New World" explores the possibilities that await a newborn baby just leaving the hospital. Another, "Not Yet," focuses on determination in the Latino community. It features Katya Echazarreta, an engineer who was the first Mexican-born woman to travel to space.
The broad campaign has content that covers the general market, but it includes more targeted multicultural productions. It was a collective effort among Toyota's four agencies: Burrell Communications, Conill, Intertrend and Saatchi & Saatchi. The automaker said this is the first time it has deployed all four on one campaign.
The campaign will extend across high-profile prime and sports TV programming, cinema, digital video, digital content and paid social media.