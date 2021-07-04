Trade Desk unveils new products and summer movie season heats up: The Week Ahead
July 5
Everything is closed, might as well watch tennis: Wimbledon continues on ESPN with the so-called “Manic Monday” of matches, with a jam-packed schedule of men’s and women’s fourth-round matches.
July 6
It feels like America celebrates this day daily, especially in sandwich form, but today is National Fried Chicken Day.
July 7
Ad tech powerhouse The Trade Desk is set to unveil new products that promise to better manage audience information and identities—as the industry continues to grapple with regulation and consequential moves from tech giants like Google and Apple.
July 8
Levi Strauss & Co. reports earnings. Investors are anticipating a revenue surge from the jeans giant.
July 9
The summer movie season heats up as Marvel’s “Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, makes its U.S. theatrical debut—and also starts streaming on Disney+ (for a $29.99 rental fee with a Disney+ subscription).
July 10-11
The 2021 ESPY Awards (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards) telecast airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Capital One is the presenting sponsor and Anthony Mackie is set to host.
You’re gonna need a bigger boat TV. Discovery's Shark Week kicks off Sunday and runs through July 18.
The Euro 2020 soccer tournament final will be held in Wembley, London on Sunday.