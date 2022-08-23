Twitter whistleblower complaint could help Elon Musk in legal battle

Zatko, who was fired from Twitter about six months ago, said he had raised concerns at the company in early 2021 and was told by the head of site integrity that Twitter didn’t know how many bots were on the platform, according to the Post.

If Zatko’s assertions are true, “that’s just the kind of smoking gun Musk had to be pinning his hopes on,” said Larry Hamermesh, a University of Pennsylvania law professor who specializes in merger-and-acquisition disputes.

At the center of Musk’s defense against a lawsuit by Twitter to make the billionaire complete the buyout is the quality of Twitter’s customer base.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment.