Twitter whistleblower complaint could help Elon Musk in legal battle

A whistleblower complaint alleging that Twitter Inc. ignored a rash of spam and bot accounts in its customer base will help Elon Musk in his effort to walk away from a $44 billion buyout of the company, legal experts say.
Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, has alerted US authorities to “egregious deficiencies” in the social media company’s defenses against hackers and about executives’ failure to disclose the true extent of spam and automated accounts on the platform, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.