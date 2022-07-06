Top marketers depart Unilever and Kimberly-Clark

Two of the top marketers at Unilever and Kimberly-Clark Corp. have announced their departures, shaking up the leadership ranks at two of the leading U.S. personal care companies as they become increasingly eager to stay ahead of start-up brands and retailers' lower-priced private label brands.

Rob Master, VP integrated marketing and media for North America at Unilever and the company’s top marketer in the U.S., said he plans to depart “after a few months of transition” after 20 years at the company. And Zena Arnold, who was chief digital and marketing officer at Kimberly-Clark Corp. since June of 2020, left in March to become senior VP of carbonated soft drinks at PepsiCo.

A replacement for Master has not yet been named. Arnold's position will not be filled, said a spokeswoman for Kimberly-Clark.

Both executives have a history of working closely with WPP’s GroupM and Mindshare. Master has worked with WPP and Mindshare on everything from pushing for tougher digital viewability standards to recently backing GroupM’s roadmap for audience measurement alternatives. Arnold worked with Mindshare to develop integrated project teams and combine Kimberly-Clark’s first-party data with digital platform and other data sources.