U.S. lawmakers question If Amazon executives misled Congress

House lawmakers said top Amazon.com Inc. executives, including former Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, misled Congress about how the online retailer uses data from third-party sellers.
In the letter Monday to CEO Andy Jassy, the lawmakers—led by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, and Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat—cited “recent, credible reporting that directly contradicts the sworn testimony and representations of Amazon’s top executives” to the panel.
“In light of the serious nature of this matter, we are providing you with a final opportunity to provide exculpatory evidence to corroborate the prior testimony and statements on behalf of Amazon to the committee,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter, dated Monday. “We strongly encourage you to make use of this opportunity to correct the record and provide the Committee with sworn, truthful, and accurate responses to this request as we consider whether a referral of this matter to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation is appropriate.”