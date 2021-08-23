Viral ‘Fancy Like’ TikTok song is now an Applebee’s ad

The viral, chart-topping “Fancy Like” song from Walker Hayes is now Applebee’s’ unofficial jingle. Today, the restaurant chain debuts a marketing partnership with the country singer who gave Applebee’s a major boost by name-checking it in his song.



Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

The single, which debuted in early June, has taken social media by storm. Its catchy lyrics and TikTok dance choreography, created by Hayes’ 15-year-old daughter, push the idea of an Applebee's date night. Across social media, fans, Applebee’s employees and even basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal have made their own rendition of the hit. The video has reached over 26 million views on Hayes' TikTok account, according to Applebee’s.

Hayes, a fan of the grill and bar, says the response from fans has been a dream come true. “For years, my wife Laney and I have been regulars at Applebee’s for date night, and I’ve always wanted to write a song about it,” he said in a statement provided by the chain.

The ad campaign includes four ads featuring the song and a compilation of some of the best “Fancy Like” dance videos from TikTok. Walker and his daughter are also featured in the campaign. Grey handled the campaign.