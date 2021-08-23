Marketing News & Strategy

Viral ‘Fancy Like’ TikTok song is now an Applebee’s ad

Country music star Walker Hayes gave the chain a major boost by name-checking it in his song
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on August 23, 2021.
Taco Bell hires Lil Nas X as its first ‘chief impact officer’
Credit: Applebees

The viral, chart-topping “Fancy Like” song from Walker Hayes is now Applebee’s’ unofficial jingle. Today, the restaurant chain debuts a marketing partnership with the country singer who gave Applebee’s a major boost by name-checking it in his song.

The single, which debuted in early June, has taken social media by storm. Its catchy lyrics and TikTok dance choreography, created by Hayes’ 15-year-old daughter, push the idea of an Applebee's date night. Across social media, fans, Applebee’s employees and even basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal have made their own rendition of the hit. The video has reached over 26 million views on Hayes' TikTok account, according to Applebee’s. 

Hayes, a fan of the grill and bar, says the response from fans has been a dream come true. “For years, my wife Laney and I have been regulars at Applebee’s for date night, and I’ve always wanted to write a song about it,” he said in a statement provided by the chain.

The ad campaign includes four ads featuring the song and a compilation of some of the best “Fancy Like” dance videos from TikTok. Walker and his daughter are also featured in the campaign. Grey handled the campaign.

The dance song plugs the restaurant's menu—which luckily for Applebees spurs the appetites of fans. Hayes can be heard over track singing: 

“Yeah, we fancy like Applebee's on a date night 

Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake

Get some whipped cream on the top too 

Two straws, one check, girl, I got you”

With the rise in vaccinations, outdoor dining and the release of the song, the chain has seen an increase in foot traffic. Parent company Dine Brands Global reported that second-quarter same-restaurant sales for Applebee's increased 102%. 

On the Aug. 5 earnings call, Applebee's president John Cywinski mentioned the song, while pointing out that “music is so much part of our brand DNA.”

“This song lyrically is all about date night at Applebee's and it’s gone viral in a big way on social media—TikTok, Instagram and YouTube—providing great buzz for the Applebee's brand,” he said, according to a transcript.

In a press release, Applebee’s Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky states that “with our new ad debuting today and the return of the Oreo Cookie Shake, we can’t wait for guests to head into Applebee’s for their own ‘Fancy Like’ date nights.” 

While there is no confirmation if the song will play in the restaurants, the eatery will be offering items referenced in the song. Starting today, guests can order an Oreo Cookie Shake for $2.99, for instance. 

The Applebee's campaign comes as another food brand, Jif, seizes on its own pop culture moment. The peanut butter brand partnered with rapper Ludacris on his single “ATL Butter” for their “Lil Jif  project.” Ludacris can be heard mentioning “Jif” in the  lyrics. The campaign also includes aTikTok challenge that requires users to do a rap duet with a mouthful of peanut butter. 

Moyo Adeolu

Moyo Adeolu is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She enjoys covering stories that range from the influence of pop culture, music, and tech as well as fashion-retail marketing. She has years of experience as a broadcast media professional and enjoys traveling and living an active lifestyle.

