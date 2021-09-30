Why a virtual healthcare company is putting a giant couch in NYC

A company that specializes in virtual healthcare is taking to the streets of New York City to plug at-home medical tests. LetsGetChecked will set up a giant couch in Flatiron Plaza as part of an experiential campaign called "Care From Your Couch.” The outdoor activation will serve as a symbol of what virtual care could be like from a patient’s home.

The 15-foot teal-colored couch will be stationed on the plaza on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m ET. The company’s nurses will be present, dressed in teal “LetsGetChecked'' jumpsuits, educating attendees on the brand’s 30-plus at-home health tests, which screen for coronavirus, colon cancer, diabetes and other conditions. While screenings will not be conducted on-site, attendees can get promotional discount codes that can be used when purchasing their own tests. Production agency Enter assisted on the campaign.

The activation is an extension to the company's "Care Can Be This Good" national ad campaign from VCCP NY that went live earlier this month. Snippets of the national spot will be played at the activation.

One ad highlights the downsides of in-person doctor visits, including long wait times, overwhelming paperwork, and the feeling of anxiousness. The ad closes by encouraging viewers to consider virtual healthcare. Three additional ads will run later this year and early next year.





