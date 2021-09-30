Marketing News & Strategy

Why a virtual healthcare company is putting a giant couch in NYC

LetsGetChecked plugs at-home testing with outdoor installation in Flatiron Plaza
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on September 30, 2021.
20210930_letsGetChecked_3x2
Credit: Lets Get Checked

A company that specializes in virtual healthcare is taking to the streets of New York City to plug at-home medical tests. LetsGetChecked will set up a giant couch in Flatiron Plaza as part of an experiential campaign called "Care From Your Couch.”  The outdoor activation will serve as a symbol of what virtual care could be like from a patient’s home.  

The 15-foot teal-colored couch will be stationed on the plaza on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m ET. The company’s nurses will be present, dressed in teal “LetsGetChecked'' jumpsuits, educating attendees on the brand’s 30-plus at-home health tests, which screen for coronavirus, colon cancer, diabetes and other conditions. While screenings will not be conducted on-site, attendees can get promotional discount codes that can be used when purchasing their own tests. Production agency Enter assisted on the campaign.

The activation is an extension to the company's "Care Can Be This Good" national ad campaign from VCCP NY that went live earlier this month. Snippets of the national spot will be played at the activation. 

One ad highlights the downsides of in-person doctor visits, including long wait times, overwhelming paperwork, and the feeling of anxiousness. The ad closes by encouraging viewers to consider virtual healthcare.  Three additional ads will run later this year and early next year.



 

 

“There’s been a massive shift in how consumers think about healthcare. I think the pandemic forced the change. We saw a change happen rapidly overnight,” said Peter Foley, CEO and founder of LetsGetChecked. Instead of thinking, “I have to go into my doctor's office to get care,” patients began to realize that “‘I can’t go to a doctors office because of the pandemic, but I can access it virtually from home’— I think that change is here to stay forever,” he said.

Five-year-old LetsGetChecked provides direct access to health services, pharmacy, and at-home diagnostics for a vast range of health conditions.  Once a test is requested it is delivered to the patient's home within 24 hours. After a sample is collected and returned, it is processed in the company’s laboratories. A doctor or nurse will provide results and aftercare to the patient. If treatment is needed, the patient is shipped medication.

As of now, the company does not accept insurance and payments are to be made out of pocket. The company suggests its prices are fairly affordable compared to its competitors in its category. 

“Partnering with a future facing brand like LetsGetChecked is what makes us tick. It's hugely exciting to be a part of something from the very beginning and the ambition and energy of a tech startup like LetsGetChecked matches perfectly with our own startup culture here at VCCP New York,”  Ray Del Savio, executive creative director at VCCP New York, stated in a press release.

Moyo Adeolu

Moyo Adeolu is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She enjoys covering stories that range from the influence of pop culture, music, and tech as well as fashion-retail marketing. She has years of experience as a broadcast media professional and enjoys traveling and living an active lifestyle.

