Visa names Frank Cooper III CMO

Less than four months after announcing the departure of longtime chief marketing officer Lynne Biggar, Visa has named her replacement. The payments brand has hired Frank Cooper III as global chief marketing officer, effective in May.

Cooper is an industry veteran who has held marketing positions at PepsiCo, BuzzFeed and, most recently, BlackRock, where he was senior managing director and global chief marketing officer for five years.

At Visa, he will lead brand strategy and global campaigns, sponsorships and activations in order to promote the company’s products and services.