Visa names Frank Cooper III CMO

The marketing vet most recently worked at BlackRock
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on March 02, 2022.
Ford splits EVs and gas-powered vehicles into two units
0307_Visa_bloomberg_3x2.jpg
Credit: Bloomberg

Less than four months after announcing the departure of longtime chief marketing officer Lynne Biggar, Visa has named her replacement. The payments brand has hired Frank Cooper III as global chief marketing officer, effective in May.

Cooper is an industry veteran who has held marketing positions at PepsiCo, BuzzFeed and, most recently, BlackRock, where he was senior managing director and global chief marketing officer for five years.

At Visa, he will lead brand strategy and global campaigns, sponsorships and activations in order to promote the company’s products and services. 

Credit: Visa

Visa recently reported quarterly earnings that included a 24% rise in net revenue to $7.1 billion. Chief Executive Alfred Kelly attributed some of the strong performance to the growth of e-commerce and the recovery of international travel.

The company is one of a host of marketers that are acting in support of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. Earlier this week, Visa, along with competitor Mastercard, announced it was blocking Russian financial institutions from its network in accordance with sanctions placed on Russian businesses and individuals. Visa and Mastercard also gave $2 million to humanitarian relief funds for Ukraine, according to CNBC.

 

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

