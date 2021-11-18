Marketing News & Strategy

Visa's Global CMO leaving company months after overhaul

Lynne Biggar will depart in early 2022 after six years
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on November 18, 2021.
20211118_visaCMODeparture_3x2
Credit: Bloomberg

After spearheading a brand refresh, logo overhaul and a new creative agency appointment in the last 12 months, Visa’s top marketer is leaving the payments brand. Visa announced today in a memo that Global Chief Marketing Officer Lynne Biggar will be leaving in early 2022 after six years with the company.

“In her six years at Visa, Lynne has made significant contributions to our growth strategy,” CEO Alfred Kelly Jr. wrote to employees. “She conceived and advanced our brand transformation efforts, enabling our powerful and trusted brand to remain an integral part of Visa’s business success through our client contracts, our product design and our advertising and marketing efforts.” He added that Biggar also helped grow Visa’s marketing services business by more than 200% in the three years.

Credit: Lynne Biggar

In July, Visa unveiled the results of its marketing work with new creative partner Wieden+Kennedy ahead of its Olympics Games sponsorship. The new campaign positioned Visa as a network for businesses across the world rather than just a payments operator. Visa also rolled out a new logo depicting a wordless symbol of the brand’s trademark blue, white and gold colors as well as a bright blue Visa brandmark.  

According to the memo, Biggar will “pursue opportunities outside of Visa.” The company has begun a search for her replacement.

The news of Biggar’s impending departure comes after an announcement earlier this week that Amazon will no longer accept Visa credit cards in the U.K. beginning next year. The e-commerce giant cited the high fees associated with such financial transactions.

"We are very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future. When consumer choice is limited, nobody wins," a Visa spokeswoman said, noting that the cards are usable on the platform through the holiday season. "We have a long-standing relationship with Amazon, and we continue to work toward a resolution, so our cardholders can use their preferred Visa credit cards at Amazon UK without Amazon-imposed restrictions come January 2022."

 

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

