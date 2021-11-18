Visa's Global CMO leaving company months after overhaul

After spearheading a brand refresh, logo overhaul and a new creative agency appointment in the last 12 months, Visa’s top marketer is leaving the payments brand. Visa announced today in a memo that Global Chief Marketing Officer Lynne Biggar will be leaving in early 2022 after six years with the company.

“In her six years at Visa, Lynne has made significant contributions to our growth strategy,” CEO Alfred Kelly Jr. wrote to employees. “She conceived and advanced our brand transformation efforts, enabling our powerful and trusted brand to remain an integral part of Visa’s business success through our client contracts, our product design and our advertising and marketing efforts.” He added that Biggar also helped grow Visa’s marketing services business by more than 200% in the three years.

