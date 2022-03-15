Volvo to charge up EV drivers at Starbucks shops

Marketing News & Strategy

The locations will be scattered across the 1,350-mile route from Denver to Starbucks' Seattle headquarters
By Sam Heller. Published on March 15, 2022.
Credit: VOLVO

Drivers of electric vehicles will be able to get more than a caffeine charge at some Starbucks locations this year.

Volvo Car USA said Tuesday that it will be collaborating with Starbucks in a pilot project to add about 60 EV charging stations at 15 coffee shops beginning this summer.

The locations will be scattered across the 1,350-mile route from Denver to Starbucks' Seattle headquarters. While Volvo is finalizing exact locations, the charging stations will be no more than 100 miles apart, the company said.

"We know there is a gap in public charging, and our consumers don't want to sit in the back of a dimly lit parking lot," Volvo Car USA Program Leader Alex Tripi told Automotive News. "This is a great opportunity to make sure it is a controlled experience and give them the amenities that they want and expect."

About four Volvo-brand ChargePoint DC fast chargers will be installed at each of the Starbucks locations.

While all EV owners will be able to use the chargers, Volvo drivers can use them for free or at a discounted price, the company said.

Volvo expects the installations to be completed by the end of 2022. Tripi said there is a possibility of expanding to more Starbucks stores in the future if the launch is successful.

Sam Heller is a reporter for Automotive News

