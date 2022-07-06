VW of America marketing head to depart

Volkswagen of America's head of marketing, Kimberley Gardiner, is leaving the automaker after less than two years on the job, VW dealers were told Wednesday.

Gardiner, 54, one of Automotive News' 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry in 2020, was hired away from Mitsubishi Motors North America in November 2020 as VW's senior vice president for brand marketing. She previously led marketing efforts at Kia America and was chief marketing officer and VP of operations for 5th Kind, a global digital asset management company. She began her automotive career with Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. in 1999.

A spokesman for VW declined to comment on her departure.