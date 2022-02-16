Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer has overseen big changes—but challenges remain

Primary care can be a hard business, says Joel Shalowitz, a health care consultant and adjunct professor at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. The costs of maintaining a practice have risen, and unlike specialty doctors who make money off high-cost procedures or treatments, there are few ways for primary care practices to increase revenues.
“It’s a very tough business, and you have to watch it very, very carefully,” said Shalowitz, who ran a primary care group for more than 30 years. “All kinds of costs are continuing (to rise).”
Though Brewer’s growth goals are aggressive, they’re tied to the strategy Pessina set before she joined Walgreens. Her predecessor’s presence still looms in other ways, too.
Before Pessina stepped aside as CEO, a company spokesperson said he would “continue to play a key role in developing the strategy of the company, along with the new CEO, his or her leadership team and the board of directors.”
Brewer has named a handful of top executives, some from Walmart and Starbucks. They include Danielle Gray as global chief legal officer, Tracey Brown as president of retail products and chief customer officer, and Holly May as global chief human resources officer.
Pessina appointees still hold high-ranking posts, too, including his life partner, Ornella Barra, as international chief operating officer; James Kehoe as global chief financial officer and John Standley as president of Walgreens. One of his longtime lieutenants, Alex Gourlay, stepped down as co-chief operating officer last May.
Walgreens says in a statement that “Roz is working closely with our executive chairman, Stefano Pessina, board of directors and leaders across the company to ensure Walgreens Boots Alliance is gaining momentum by the day and well positioned for sustainable, long-term value creation.”
The statement also said Walgreens “has performed very well across many key metrics” since Brewer took over, pointing to 7.8% sales growth and 53% earnings-per-share growth in the quarter that ended Nov. 30.
Walgreens has completed three quarters since Brewer took the helm March 15. Total sales increased 5.9% during those quarters to $102.2 billion, compared with the same period the prior year. Walgreens booked $5.3 billion in profit during those quarters, reversing a loss of $1.6 billion the year before. Of course, COVID closures hurt 2020 performance, and vaccinations and testing boosted 2021 results.
Despite the strong numbers, Walgreens’ new strategy is still waiting for Wall Street buy-in. The company’s stock is down 12.3% since Brewer took over, while shares of archrival CVS Health are up 37.3% and the S&P 500 is up 12.7%.
Brewer declined an interview request, but she told investors in October, “We have an overall plan that will deliver sustained growth and profit based on robust, prudent and perhaps, most importantly, integrated health care, pharmacy and retail strategies. We've been actively working on our new health care initiative and we are well on our way to delivering on our ambitions for this new business area.”
The youngest of five children, Brewer grew up in Detroit, where her parents worked at General Motors. After graduating from Cass Technical High School, she earned a chemistry degree from Spelman College.
The Walgreens move isn’t Brewer’s first shift between industries. Her career began at paper-products giant Kimberly-Clark, where she started out as a scientist before switching to business operations and working her way up to a global group president role. After 22 years, she joined Wal-Mart as a regional vice president, later rising to CEO of the company’s Sam’s Club warehouse stores. In 2017, she became chief operating officer at Starbucks, where she helped transform the coffee chain’s cold beverage program and figured out which stores should be sit-down and which should cater to grab and go.
Analysts said last year that Brewer brought tech savvy to Walgreens, based on experience with Starbucks’ renowned loyalty program and her launch of scan-and-go payments at Sam’s Club, which drove consumer traffic and spending. Indeed, Walgreens reported last quarter that digital sales rose 88% in the U.S., driven by 3.6 million same-day pickup orders.
Brewer came to Walgreens with a reputation for attentive leadership. She makes a point of putting her phone away when she visits stores to talk with workers. Brewer also has emphasized investing in workers, including Walgreens’ recent announcement that it would spend $120 million on labor this year. Although such investments seem obvious amid a tight labor market, analysts say they are vital for Walgreens to maintain momentum on its vaccine campaign and grow retail sales.
While Brewer said in October that she sees “tremendous underlying momentum” at Walgreens, she acknowledged the challenges facing the company as it tries to transform itself into a health care provider: “To survive and thrive, we need to be able to show we are more and more relevant. And we must be able to deliver what our customers and our patients need, how and when they need it. We have already achieved a lot recently . . . but we have a lot more work to do.”
