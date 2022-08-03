Marketing News & Strategy

Walmart cuts 200 corporate jobs amid inflation

The company may also add an unspecified number of jobs in ad sales and other departments
Published on August 03, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
Credit: Bloomberg LP

Walmart Inc. is eliminating about 200 corporate jobs as it contends with rising costs, bloated inventories and weakening demand for general merchandise. 

The cuts include staffers in merchandising and technology, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the matter is private. Walmart will also add an unspecified number of jobs in areas such as e-commerce, health and wellness, ad sales and supply chain, said one of the people.

Tracking layoffs and budget cuts

How brands and agencies are bracing for a recession
Click here

“We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future,” the company said in an email. “At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and the business community.”

The retail giant is tightening its belt a week after slashing its annual profit forecast for the second time in less than three months. US consumers are buying less clothing and durable goods as soaring inflation raises the cost of food and basic items. That’s prompting Walmart to cut prices on general merchandise even as grocery sales—which are less profitable for the retailer—continue to soar. 

The shares fell 0.5% in extended trading. The job cuts were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Walmart has a US workforce of almost 1.6 million people, according to its website. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company is the country’s largest private-sector employer. 

More news from Ad Age
12 retail media network executives advertisers should know
Adrianne Pasquarelli
How Claire’s is marketing to ‘Zalpha’, the Gen Z and Gen Alpha combo
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
Volkswagen EV ad stars Christian Pulisic under pressure

Volkswagen EV ad stars Christian Pulisic under pressure
Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more
IHG pushes new loyalty program in its biggest campaign in a decade

IHG pushes new loyalty program in its biggest campaign in a decade
Tinder CEO departs, new CMO is named in executive shakeup

Tinder CEO departs, new CMO is named in executive shakeup
Planet Fitness abandons Publicis bespoke model, moves back to Barkley after less than a year

Planet Fitness abandons Publicis bespoke model, moves back to Barkley after less than a year
Cash App hopes connected TV broadens its reach, starting with an ad starring Serena Williams

Cash App hopes connected TV broadens its reach, starting with an ad starring Serena Williams
Pinterest’s dip in users less than what analysts expected in second quarter

Pinterest’s dip in users less than what analysts expected in second quarter