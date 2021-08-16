Watch Ludacris rap for Jif with mouthful of peanut butter

The Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, has returned to the music scene with his new single “Butter ATL,” which is an ode to his coincidental love for Jif. That single dropped last week, and today the peanut butter brand released an ad based on the song. The Lil Jif Project introduces hip hop’s newer style of flow and shows how Ludacris can’t stop eating Jif peanut butter.

The spot comes from Publicis New York and was directed by Grammy-award winning director Dave Meyers. Meyers, who has worked with Ludacris before, says the rapper was a perfect fit for the ad.“An older rapper might find themselves challenged to update their flow like newer rappers and who better than lyricist Ludacris to explore that,” says Meyers.

The video features Ludacris rapping with a mouthful of creamy peanut butter. His signature braids can be seen unraveling into a modern-day Afro as he spits to the beat. New school rapper Gunna is also featured on the new track and is seen approving of Ludacris' new sound.

The campaign will run on TV, online and radio.