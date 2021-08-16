Rapping with a mouthful of peanut butter is an absurd challenge that American rapper and actor Ludacris is taking on for Jif. The J.M. Smucker-owned brand today unveiled a campaign that features a lyrical battle between old school and new school rap that is, in fact, ludicrous.
Watch Ludacris rap for Jif with mouthful of peanut butter
The Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, has returned to the music scene with his new single “Butter ATL,” which is an ode to his coincidental love for Jif. That single dropped last week, and today the peanut butter brand released an ad based on the song. The Lil Jif Project introduces hip hop’s newer style of flow and shows how Ludacris can’t stop eating Jif peanut butter.
The spot comes from Publicis New York and was directed by Grammy-award winning director Dave Meyers. Meyers, who has worked with Ludacris before, says the rapper was a perfect fit for the ad.“An older rapper might find themselves challenged to update their flow like newer rappers and who better than lyricist Ludacris to explore that,” says Meyers.
The video features Ludacris rapping with a mouthful of creamy peanut butter. His signature braids can be seen unraveling into a modern-day Afro as he spits to the beat. New school rapper Gunna is also featured on the new track and is seen approving of Ludacris' new sound.
The campaign will run on TV, online and radio.
BCL Entertainment, a company that specializes in partnering talent with brands, says that hip-hop was the genre that authentically connected to the creation of Jif’s new flow. “We needed a talent who would contribute to the campaign to make sure that it is appropriate and respectful of culture and that it will translate well to all consumers, not just hop-hop fans,” says Bettie Levy, founder of BCL Entertainment.
The campaign includes an interactive #JifRapChallenge on TikTok inviting users to record a rap duet. The only catch is they too will have a mouthful of peanut butter as they try to keep up with Ludacris.
Jif’s effort follows recent moves by other older food brands to use rappers to improve their standing in pop culture. McDonald’s, known for their celebrity meals, recently collaborated with hip-hop artist Saweetie to launch “The Saweetie Meal,” as part of its “famous orders” campaign that has also featured BTS and Travis Scott. Also, Cheetos partnered with Latin artist Bad Bunny to give fans an exclusive fashion e-commerce experience.