The Week Ahead: Amazon Prime Day and Cannes Lions Live

By Ad Age Staff. Published on June 20, 2021.
Amazon Prime Day 

Credit: Amazon

June 21

Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping holiday will run through June 22. The event offers discounts exclusively to Prime members, yet competing brands such as Walmart and Target will also be serving up their own compelling promotions to take advantage of deal-hunting shoppers, many of whom said they will spend more this year.

Cannes Lions Live begins and runs through June 25. The festival will run in virtual form, though there will be some in-person events.

June 22

HPE Discover, the Hewlett Packard Enterprise event, starts today with speakers that include Mary T. Barra, CEO of GM. Disney, Wells Fargo and Land O’Lakes also have execs in attendance to talk all things data, artificial intelligence and internet technology. It runs through Thursday. 

MediaLink hosts an in-person event tied to Cannes in New York at the Whitney Museum. The event begins with a lunch and presentations and ends with a performance by the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl. Proof of vaccination is required.

June 23

Marketing Dive hosts a webinar on the shifting digital-first role of the gift card. The session will look at the marketing opportunities for retailers and restaurants to cash in on the $160 billion gift card market.  

June 24

Cloud computing data company Snowflake hosts a marketing analytics forum. Speakers include Norman de Greve, chief marketing officer at CVS; Marta Vovchenko, director of business intelligence and data engineering at DoorDash; and Osi Peters, VP of engineering and global head of data science and analytics at Tripadvisor.

June 25

Recess, the hemp-infused beverage brand, opens a three-day pop-up shop in Manhattan. In addition to doling out cans of Recess, the shop will offer free copies of Recess’ latest magazine, “The Recess Guide to Re-Entering Society,” which offers tips for consumers coming out of lockdown on issues like post-pandemic dating life.

The 48th Daytime Emmy Awards telecast airs on CBS at 8 p.m. EDT; Sheryl Underwood is set to host.

Not even a pandemic could stop the Fast & Furious franchise, which is out with its ninth installment. “F9: The Fast Saga” will be only available in theaters. Originally scheduled for May 2020, the release date for the Vin Diesel-starring action film was pushed out multiple times due to the pandemic.

June 26-27

The 2021 BET Awards telecast airs on BET Sunday at 8 p.m. ET; Taraji P. Henson is set to host.

