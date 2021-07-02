Marketing News & Strategy

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers

College athletes cash in, Four Loko scores with STD protection and Victoria’s Secret has work to do with its rebrand
By E.J. Schultz. Published on July 02, 2021.
Krispy Kreme outlines brand plans as it goes public
Credit: iStock

Taking stock of some of this week’s marketing hits and misses.  

Winners

College athletes: After decades of being held down by the NCAA’s outdated amateurism rules, college sports stars can finally cash in on their fame as a result of the organization lifting its ban on paid endorsements, influencer deals and other ways athletes can capitalize on their name, image and likeness. The change, forced by legislation at the state level, is expected to set off a way of brand deals. Unilever is early out of the gate.

Canada: It turns out our chilly neighbor to the north is a hotbed for agency talent. The country’s ad market scored another win this week when Gut opened a Toronto office to handle Canada’s favorite coffee chain, Tim Hortons.

Four Loko: Plenty of marketers are out with new ads encouraging vaccinated consumers to return to normal living (and to buy their products). But few brands are as creative, and edgy, as Four Loko, which is giving away 250 STD self-tests ad part of a promotion that includes a hilarious new ad. Ths best part about this one? It’s very on-brand for the fruity boozy beverage, which does not shy from its party drink status.

Losers

 

E-commerce retailers: It’s getting a lot more expensive to advertise goods on Google search, with cost-per-clicks up 70% in some cases. It boils down to supply-and-demand, as post-pandemic ad activity surges and e-commerce giants Amazon and Google pour more into Google marketing.

Victoria’s Secret: It looks like the brand has some work to do to get its loyal consumers interested in one of its new endorsers, soccer legend Megan Rapinoe, as it tries to move away from its much-criticized over-sexualized marketing. Only 0.77% of consumers who currently engage with Victoria’s Secret on social media also engage with Rapinoe, according to new research from Helixa, which uses artificial intelligence to analyze connections people make online. But there is an upside, with Helixa saying there are “potential pockets for growth for the brand,” including that Rapinoe “performs better at every age bracket above 35.”

Gap Inc.: The struggling retailer is getting out of the U.K. and France as part of a broader strategic review. But help could come from an unlikely ally—Kanye West, whose Yeezy line could generate nearly $1 billion in incremental sales next year, according to new analysis from Wells Fargo. The rapper’s Gap collab is out of the gate with a recycled nylon “Round Jacket” that benefited from a creative newspaper ad. 

Number of the week

60%: The share of Gen Zers who believe that “how you present yourself online is more important than how you present yourself in person,” according to a survey released by Squarespace. If that is not enough to depress you, consider these other findings: “Gen Z are more likely to remember the last website they visited (43%) than their partner’s birthday (38%) or their own social security number (31%).”

Tweet of the week

Quote of the week

“A lot of the holding company agencies made big progress to diversify their talents [and] their teams, but there is still not deep knowledge on a neighborhood level.”—City of Chicago Chief Marketing Officer (and former FCB Chicago leader) Michael Fassnacht on why the city went with a boutique, minority-owned ad agency (Flowers Communications Group) to lead its multicultural-focused vaccination campaign.

On the move

Motown Records hired Brian Nolan for the dual role of executive VP of the Motown label and executive VP of marketing, giving him oversight of developing brand campaigns with Motown’s artists.

Research and data provider Kantar hired Chris Jansen as CEO. He was CEO of global private schools group Cognita.

 

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Krispy Kreme outlines brand plans as it goes public

Carmakers learn to live with chip shortage: auto sales update

Opioid suppliers rebut claims in jury trial over epidemic

AmEx adds private-jet charters, hotel credits in Platinum revamp

PBR's 1776Pack, Sam Adams, Tostitos among July Fourth campaigns to watch

Unilever's Degree puts $5 million toward diverse group of NCAA athletes on first day of 'NIL' deals

Exclusive: Motown Records hires exec known for big brand deals

Gap plans to close all of its U.K. stores and offload operations in France

