This week’s marketing winners and losers
Assessing some marketing winners, losers and newsmakers from the past week.
Winners
BMW: The brand sped ahead of Mercedes-Benz to take the mid-year lead in the hotly contested U.S. luxury auto sales race, reports Automotive News, citing strong demand for BMWs crossovers.
Connected Cannabis: The cannabis company specializing in “designer weed” might be the next brand that enjoys the magic marketing touch of Travis Scott, who has propelled the likes of McDonald’s and Anheuser-Busch InBev with high-profile collabs. Scott’s Cactus Jack business arm struck a deal with Connected to create Cactus Farms, marking his official entry into cannabis. Connected is plugging Scott’s hand-selected strain that it says “features a dense, purple bud that releases a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma rounded out by a unique berry twist.” That is a mouthful—but judging by Scott’s track record, they are not blowing smoke.
Losers
Coors Seltzer: Lots of people have probably never tried Coors' entry into the hard seltzer space. And now they never will. Molson Coors is pulling the variety from shelves less than a year after its debut. Executives blamed the fact that it was a line extension, not an original brand. (We see you White Claw and Truly.)
Olympics: It was a tough week for fans of the Olympics. First, the U.S. team kept sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson out of the Games due to what many see as an antiquated cannabis-testing rule. Then it was revealed that Tokyo organizers were forced to ban spectators because of a resurgence in COVID cases.
Tweet of the week
Number of the week
More than 200: How many brands are jumping on the Space Jam bandwagon with collaborations before “Space Jam: A New Legacy” hits theaters next week.
Quote of the week
“I'm looking for a new purpose”—Diane Jackson, on why she is leaving her role as a chief production officer at DDB Chicago for Facebook, where she will serve as director, global head of production.
On the move
In the latest management shakeup at Burger King, Chief Marketing Officer Ellie Doty is now responsible for the brand and business in the U.S. and Canada on an interim basis, along with Chief Operating Officer Tom Curtis, after the departure of President Chris Finazzo. Doty joined Burger King in 2020.
Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux, a Louisiana-based restaurant chain that counts Drew Brees as a co-owner, named Luke DeRouen as its first chief marketing officer. DeRouen was most recently VP of brand experience and engagement at Buffalo Wild Wings, after working on the Arby’s brand.
Union Square Hospitality Group named Marissa Freeman as chief marketing officer. Freeman was most recently the chief brand officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Contributing: Jessica Wohl
