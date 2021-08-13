This week’s marketing winners and losers

Marketing News & Strategy

Roblox scores ‘Bakugan’ episode, Messi turns to Twitch and NYC population growth defies critics
By E.J. Schultz and Ilyse Liffreing. Published on August 13, 2021.
Why podcasting won’t be anything more than a niche ad vertical: Opinion
Credit: Spin Master

This weeks winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Roblox: Could the gaming platform become the next hottest spot for TV viewing? A first-time partnership with Spin Masters’ popular anime TV show “Bakugan” positions the platform as a video distribution vehicle. The show’s young fans will be able to catch episode 317 of the third season of “Bakugan: Geogan Rising” within the Bakugan hub on Roblox on Sept. 8, a week before it lands on Netflix on Sept. 15. “By merging our collective audiences, we are able to offer the Roblox community as well as ‘Bakugan’ fans new and unique ways to connect and experience entertainment together within the Roblox metaverse,” says Roblox’s VP of Brand Partnerships Christina Wootton in a statement.

Delta Airlines: There is a lot of talk in marketing circles about how brands can be more “human,” which is often just meaningless jargon. But Delta this week showed how companies can truly act with empathy in a meaningful way. After a mother of a 3-year-old girl named Delta tweeted about how it is a challenging time to have that as a name (given the COVID variant), the airline responded by sending her a care package. It included an airplane-shaped Delta backpack, Biscoff cookies, a model plane and a handwritten note reading: “It’s the name for people who were meant to fly.”

New York City: Despite all the chatter about people fleeing big cities in the pandemic, the nation’s largest city remains as popular as ever, according to U.S. census data released this week. The Big Apple added 629,000 citizens in the past decade, bringing its population to 8.8 million, the Associated Press reports. “Many people were concerned that there had been an exodus of population. And that’s clearly not the case,” Steven Romalewski, the director of CUNY Mapping Service at the Center for Urban Research, told the AP.​​​​

 

Losers

Traditional sports media: Anyone who wanted to see the first big interview with Lionel Messi after he signed with Paris Saint Germain F.C. had to head over to Twitch, where the soccer superstar spoke with Ibai Llanos. More than 317,000 people watched the exclusive interview, according to Bloomberg. (Read more here about Messi’s star power.)

Reebok: Adidas acquired the brand for $3.8 billion in 2006, but sold it this week to Authentic Brands Group Inc. for $2.5 billion, showing how far it has fallen. “Part of the issue was a lack of clarity around what Adidas wanted Reebok to be. As a result, it was neither seen as the go-to brand for sporting professionals nor for those looking for athleisure fashion and style,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said in note to clients Thursday, according to CNN.

Nielsen: The company put its Media Rating Council accreditation for national TV measurement on hiatus amid complaints that it is undercounting audiences, particularly among minority households.
 

Tweet of the week

 

Number of the week

$12 million: How much the owner of the Washington Wizards, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, is seeking for its jersey patch sponsorship after its deal with Geico expired, according to CNBC, which notes that the price tag would also cover deals with its NBA G League, esports teams and WNBA’s Mystics franchise.

Quote of the week

“We recognized that we were not going to be for everyone”—Jess Vultaggio, head of strategy and development for the meal foundations and coffee unit at Kraft Heinz, says of Oscar Mayer on the latest episode of the “Marketer’s Brief” podcast.

On the move

Republic Brands, which sells rolling papers and accessories and recently rebranded from Republic Tobacco, named Paul Marobella president and chief marketing officer. He was most recently chairman and CEO of North America at Havas.

Warner Records promoted Mike Chester to executive VP, promotion and commerce, a newly created position. He had been executive VP of promotion.

Sports marketing agency Playfly Sports has hired Joe Tripodi to serve as a senior advisor as the company founded by ex-NBCUniversal exec Mike Schreiber approaches its first anniversary. Tripodi was previously a top marketer at major brands including MasterCard, Coca-Cola and Allstate and more recently served as Subway’s CMO before retiring from the chain in late 2018.

Contributing: Jessica Wohl

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Ilyse Liffreing

Ilyse Liffreing reports on pop culture, social trends, influencers and esports. She has covered the advertising industry for Ad Age since 2019 and has previously covered brands and agencies at Digiday and digital platforms at Campaign U.S. She is a proud alum of the NYU Graduate School of Journalism and the University of San Francisco. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @IlyseLiffreing. 

