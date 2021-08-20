This week’s marketing winners and losers

Losers

“Jeopardy!”: The game show’s quest to replace Alex Trebek took a turn for the worse when Mike Richards today left the role he had assumed last week as news came to light about offensive comments he made on a podcast a few years ago. The Ringer earlier this week reported that Richards called “The Randumb Show” that he hosted “repeatedly used offensive language and disparaged women’s bodies.”

The alcohol industry: Not that it will cause a major dent in sales, but American Airlines’ move this week to extend its ban on alcohol in the main cabin of its planes until Jan. 18 is another example of how COVID has hurt the booze business. The airline took the step to align with mask mandates, but it also comes as reports grow about unruly passengers in which alcohol has often played a role, as ABC News points out.

And in more bad news for the alcohol industry, a new Gallup poll shows that 60% of adults drink beer, wine or liquor, which “puts current alcohol consumption on the low end of the range Gallup has recorded over the past two decades.” What’s more, “not only are fewer adults drinking alcohol today, but those who do are consuming less than they have in the recent past,” Gallup reports. (But beer ad spending is up; see our Number of the Week below.)

Traditional TV networks: The Academy of Country Music Awards is headed for Amazon Prime Video in 2022, which “could be a catalyst for more such tentpole events to move from broadcast to streaming,” Ad Age reports.

