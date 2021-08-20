This week’s marketing winners and losers

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Geoffrey the Giraffe: The Toys R Us mascot will get a new lease on life when the toy retailer opens shops inside 400 Macy’s stores next year, according to a deal announced this week. Toys R Us declared bankruptcy in 2017. Reports the Wall Street Journal: “The return to physical retail locations marks another effort to revive Toys R Us’s footprint after two locations that opened in late 2019 in New Jersey and Texas closed in January because of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving it without a brick-and-mortar presence in the U.S.”
Accenture Interactive: We won’t know for a while how David Droga will do at the helm of the consultancy—and some industry observers are questioning the fit. But there is no doubt that Accenture generated plenty of buzz this week when elevating one of the most highly regarded creative figures to the top of the world’s fourth-largest agency company. And for a consultancy that must constantly reinforce its creative chops, that is a pretty good thing.
Walmart: The retail giant reported earnings that exceeded expectations. As Bloomberg News reports “The world’s largest retailer has momentum heading into the crucial back-to-school and holiday shopping seasons.”