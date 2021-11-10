Marketing News & Strategy

Wendy’s is scrambling to meet its big breakfast goals

Big push for trial grows sales but pandemic habits die hard
By Jon Springer. Published on November 10, 2021.
20211110_Wendys_3X2.png
Credit: Wendy's

Despite spending heavily behind the introduction of breakfast items, Wendy’s will need to up its morning game to meet ambitious growth goals.

The restaurant chain, which after several false starts over the years plowed into the breakfast business in 2020, expects breakfasts to grow between 20% and 30% this year behind a $25 million advertising push, executives said on an earnings call today. That’s considerable growth, but something less than envisioned only a few months ago when officials were confident they would attain 30% growth this year. The company envisions breakfast as comprising 10% of its total sales by the end of next year; the chain generates about 7.5% today, up from 7% at the beginning of its fiscal year.

According to President and CEO Todd Penegor, the reduced outlook for 2021 reflects a slower recovery from pandemic habits than the chain anticipated. At Wendy’s, he noted, breakfast sales have been strongest between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., suggesting consumers may be treating the offering not as a day-starter but as a morning snack. Wendy’s has been counting on early-rising commuters for business in earlier periods but traffic hasn’t recovered as sufficiently as the chain would have liked.

“Folks are eating breakfast as a late morning snack and starting to slowly shift into an earlier morning routine, Penegor said. “And that's why the breakfast daypart has been a little slower to recover relative to rest of the day.”

There is much riding on stronger mornings for Wendy’s. New sales as a result of the shift have already bolstered the chain’s competitiveness with rivals, surpassing Burger King as the No. 2 U.S. burger chain. Breakfast was designed to be a low cost and profitable growth engine for the chain, leveraging its drive-through service requiring few employees and making use of a tight menu.

Wendy’s marketing efforts behind breakfast have been focused on enticing awareness and trial through deals like $1.99 breakfast croissants, then winning repeat business on quality. A campaign earlier this year encouraged customers to #DitchTheDonut. It partnered with the NCAA as the official breakfast partner of the organization’s men’s basketball tournament. It is currently offering a $1 breakfast biscuit.

“What we’re really excited about on breakfast is our awareness is high,” Penegor said. “Our awareness is at the levels of where Burger King is at, and they've been in breakfast business for a long time. And our repeat is really strong. So if we can get trial to happen, we can help to get a lot of repeat which will help ingrain the habit moving forward.” 

Breakfast advertising at Wendy’s is up by about 20% this year.

The company has separately been promoting the quality of its french fries behind a new campaign that highlights that they are hotter and crispier than rivals like McDonald’s. Wendy’s engaged VMLY&R to work on commercials and the rest of the campaign.

“Behind the success of the fry innovation and all the trial behind the dollar breakfast biscuits, we are pacing ahead of our internal expectations for start of the [current fourth] quarter,” Penegor told analysts today. In the fiscal third quarter, which ended Oct. 3, Wendy’s U.S. same-restaurant sales growth was 2.1%, falling short of Wall Street’s 4.4% expectations.

Wendy’s agencies include VMLY&R, Spark Foundry, The Marketing Arm and Ketchum.

 

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

