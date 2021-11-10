Wendy’s is scrambling to meet its big breakfast goals

There is much riding on stronger mornings for Wendy’s. New sales as a result of the shift have already bolstered the chain’s competitiveness with rivals, surpassing Burger King as the No. 2 U.S. burger chain. Breakfast was designed to be a low cost and profitable growth engine for the chain, leveraging its drive-through service requiring few employees and making use of a tight menu.

Wendy’s marketing efforts behind breakfast have been focused on enticing awareness and trial through deals like $1.99 breakfast croissants, then winning repeat business on quality. A campaign earlier this year encouraged customers to #DitchTheDonut. It partnered with the NCAA as the official breakfast partner of the organization’s men’s basketball tournament. It is currently offering a $1 breakfast biscuit.

“What we’re really excited about on breakfast is our awareness is high,” Penegor said. “Our awareness is at the levels of where Burger King is at, and they've been in breakfast business for a long time. And our repeat is really strong. So if we can get trial to happen, we can help to get a lot of repeat which will help ingrain the habit moving forward. ”

Breakfast advertising at Wendy’s is up by about 20% this year.

The company has separately been promoting the quality of its french fries behind a new campaign that highlights that they are hotter and crispier than rivals like McDonald’s. Wendy’s engaged VMLY&R to work on commercials and the rest of the campaign.

“Behind the success of the fry innovation and all the trial behind the dollar breakfast biscuits, we are pacing ahead of our internal expectations for start of the [current fourth] quarter,” Penegor told analysts today. In the fiscal third quarter, which ended Oct. 3, Wendy’s U.S. same-restaurant sales growth was 2.1%, falling short of Wall Street’s 4.4% expectations.

Wendy’s agencies include VMLY&R, Spark Foundry, The Marketing Arm and Ketchum.