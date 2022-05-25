Marketing News & Strategy

Wendy's shares surge as biggest shareholder Trian explores potential deal

Trian said it will explore a transaction that could give it control of the fast-food chain
Published on May 25, 2022.
Credit: Bloomberg LP

Wendy’s Co. surged in early trading after shareholder Trian Fund Management, the investment vehicle of billionaire Nelson Peltz, said it will explore a transaction that could give it control of the fast-food chain. 

Trian owns about 11.8% of Wendy’s stock, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A transaction “could include an acquisition, business combination (such as a merger, consolidation, tender offer or similar transaction) or other transaction,” Trian said in a filing late Tuesday. Peltz, who currently serves as chairman of Wendy’s, has been a longstanding shareholder.

Wendy’s shares rose 9.4% at 7:28 a.m. before markets opened in New York. The stock had declined by 32% this year through Tuesday’s close.

In a statement, Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s said its board “will carefully review any proposal” submitted by Trian.

Brands on the rise—a new Ad Age series

Citigroup Inc. analyst Jon Tower said he isn’t surprised that Wendy’s biggest shareholder “is making noise” because the stock has been lagging behind peers for years.

“Keep in mind, this is a similar ownership group that acquired the brand in 2008 and has served on the board throughout the company’s history,” Tower said in a note to clients.

Wendy’s shares are trading at about 20 times this year’s estimated earnings, compared with 25 for McDonald’s Corp. and 24 for Yum! Brands Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Fast-food chains are facing more pressure amid staggering inflation as consumers start to tighten their budgets. Larger restaurant companies that are more diversified may be more insulated from pressures for one commodity, such as beef, which Wendy’s called out on its latest earnings call. Additionally, legacy brands have started looking at smaller concepts for growth potential. Yum, for example, acquired Habit Burger.

—Bloomberg News

