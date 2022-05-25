Wendy's shares surge as biggest shareholder Trian explores potential deal

Wendy’s Co. surged in early trading after shareholder Trian Fund Management, the investment vehicle of billionaire Nelson Peltz, said it will explore a transaction that could give it control of the fast-food chain.

Trian owns about 11.8% of Wendy’s stock, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A transaction “could include an acquisition, business combination (such as a merger, consolidation, tender offer or similar transaction) or other transaction,” Trian said in a filing late Tuesday. Peltz, who currently serves as chairman of Wendy’s, has been a longstanding shareholder.

Wendy’s shares rose 9.4% at 7:28 a.m. before markets opened in New York. The stock had declined by 32% this year through Tuesday’s close.

In a statement, Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s said its board “will carefully review any proposal” submitted by Trian.