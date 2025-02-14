Why the real gameday action was on TikTok rather than on TV

The Big Game is our Big Game. It’s the only time of year when mentioning you work in adland at a party might actually get you some follow-up questions rather than just a nod and change of subject. That’s because Sunday’s championship contest was more than just a game—it was a cultural phenomenon, spanning sports, entertainment and, of course, advertising. We’ve all been there. You’re in the office kitchen on Monday, and Simon from the strategy department starts throwing Big Game stats at you. Is 11.2 million pounds of potato chips a lot for a whole nation to eat over four hours? It sounds like a lot. I’ve never given it much thought, but I know Simon thinks it’s a lot. Expect to do a lot of nodding like this over the next week. But imagine that Simon enters the room and tells you that over half of people watching TV¹ on Sunday evening were also scrolling their TikTok FYP. It’s no surprise really. The app is a natural habitat for popular culture—in fact, TikTok users overindex on enjoying the ads more than the game, by 27%² when compared with non-TikTok users. I, for one, love nothing better than getting on TikTok during these moments. I want to know what people who are way funnier and sportier than me think about the game and the ads. And I turned to TikTok to get all the Kendrick Lamar Easter eggs hidden in his amazing halftime show. America and the ad industry really showcase their senses of humor during the game. And having been lucky enough to be a Cannes Lions judge in the social media and influencer category last year, I can tell you that it is during these moments when brands truly bring the funny on TikTok. It goes without saying that TikTok isn’t just another platform to cross-post your big budget TV commercials. The brands that really succeed take cultural moments like the Big Game and extend their story online. This year, some standout brand moments on TikTok during the Big Game included: Of course, the Big Game isn’t the only major televised, cultural event of the year—the Oscars and March Madness both air next month, and there are many more after that. To start planning how to make the most of the moment, here are three tips on how brands should consider showing up during these events: Sources: 1. TikTok Marketing Science Global, Custom Olympics Survey via Suzy, January 2023. 2. GWI, Zeitgeist, January 2024, TikTok Users 18+; TikTok’s use of this data does not equate to an endorsement. About TikTok for Business TikTok for Business is a global platform designed to give brands and marketers the solutions to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community. With solutions that can deliver seamlessly across every marketing touchpoint, TikTok for Business offers brands an opportunity for rich storytelling through a portfolio of full-screen video formats that appear natively within the user experience. Rob Mayhew Rob Mayhew is an award-winning content creator, comedian and social media consultant with over 25 years’ experience working in adland. He has written the TikTok playbook for many top brands and his sketches about the ad industry have made him one of the most shared creators on adland’s Teams chats and work WhatsApp groups.