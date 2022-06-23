Horizon tests Comscore measurement as local TV currency alternative to Nielsen 

Media agency Horizon announced today that it will test Comscore’s local TV measurement as a potential alternative to Nielsen currency TV for the 2023 media buying and planning period.

Horizon will be evaluating Comscore’s capabilities on two fronts: The first phase of testing will vet the stability, viability and rigor of Comscore’s data on the local currency front; Horizon will also conduct live in-market testing around the specific needs of clients and marketers.

“Horizon is looking to evaluate Comscore on various elements of the ‘currency’ process. This will range from the efficacy of the planning data and tools to the stability and volatility of the data over time, as well as its usability within the buying process with Strata/Freewheel,” Eric Blankfein, executive VP of CORD, Horizon’s observance, research and development team, said in a statement. “We will also be assessing the ability to seamlessly onboard first and third-party targeting.”

A guide to the Nielsen turmoil

Comscore was the sole local TV measurement solution chosen for alternative testing. Horizon is currently using Nielsen as its currency for local TV measurement.