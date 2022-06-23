measurement

Horizon tests Comscore measurement as local TV currency alternative to Nielsen 

The media agency announced it will test Comscore’s local TV measurement for the 2023 media buying and planning period
By Catie Keck. Published on June 23, 2022.
Media agency Horizon announced today that it will test Comscore’s local TV measurement as a potential alternative to Nielsen currency TV for the 2023 media buying and planning period.

Horizon will be evaluating Comscore’s capabilities on two fronts: The first phase of testing will vet the stability, viability and rigor of Comscore’s data on the local currency front; Horizon will also conduct live in-market testing around the specific needs of clients and marketers.

“Horizon is looking to evaluate Comscore on various elements of the ‘currency’ process. This will range from the efficacy of the planning data and tools to the stability and volatility of the data over time, as well as its usability within the buying process with Strata/Freewheel,” Eric Blankfein, executive VP of CORD, Horizon’s observance, research and development team, said in a statement. “We will also be assessing the ability to seamlessly onboard first and third-party targeting.”

Comscore was the sole local TV measurement solution chosen for alternative testing. Horizon is currently using Nielsen as its currency for local TV measurement.  

Horizon announced in April that it would conduct 15% of its 2022 upfront deals with alternative currencies. David Campanelli, chief investment officer of Horizon, in a statement at the time said that for the agency, “the goal is quite simple—to better measure the impact of our campaigns and the networks which contribute most to business success, versus simply measuring impression viewership.”

While ad executives and buyers have told Ad Age that it’s still very much a Nielsen market, more brands and agencies are exploring the applications of alternative currencies and are conducting testing against Nielsen. Data disparities are one reason executives across the industry are wary of shifting away from Nielsen completely.

“We have worked through a lengthy RFP process with Horizon to substantiate that Comscore is the optimal provider for local currency,” Carol Hinnant, chief revenue officer, Comscore, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing through the testing phase and working with Horizon as we continue to advance innovation in local TV measurement.”

Catie Keck

Catie Keck is a senior TV reporter at Ad Age. Previously, she was a staff reporter at The Verge and Gizmodo covering the tech and streaming spaces.

