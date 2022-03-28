3 ways marketers are winning with data this Upfront season

When considering this year’s various Upfronts, we need to understand the TV industry’s most recent changes, and how advertisers and media sellers can come to the table to collaborate together on new data-driven strategies.

As detailed in LiveRamp’s 2022-2023 Upfront Playbook, those strategies should infuse first- and third-party data in planning and targeting, measure the business impact of TV ad exposures and boost campaign efficiency with a cross-screen approach.

Yesterday’s strategies weren’t built for today’s media

Simply relying on ratings or siloed measurement strategies makes it nearly impossible for both advertisers and media owners to reach their TV advertising goals. There is no alternative other than to use data as the de facto bargaining chip; it’s the only trusted guide for decision-making and to ensure flexible terms that work for all sides.

Marketers need to seize this moment and use flexibility options as they manage their cross-screen video investments. To achieve the reach in TV you are accustomed to, you must now use new approaches, data and measurement. Ask yourself, "Have I really made sure that my dollars are moving across screens to reach the households that might purchase my product? Am I measuring cross-screen to prove that I'm reaching everyone?"

Here are three ways to start managing your holistic video spend better:

1. Identity. An identity foundation that is interoperable, consistent and privacy-first helps advertisers achieve modern measurement and activation to be successful in today’s landscape. This consented and authenticated view connects audiences to their devices, content and actions as a household.

Campaigns built on a foundation of identity and data alleviate the fragmentation obstacles that are inherent in modern TV viewing.

2. Custom audiences. Custom audiences enable you to match any attribute you've identified, whether it's from first- or third-party data. Your best option is to license data and use it consistently across multiple channels to plan, activate and measure.

You can combine your most important audience members with their linear TV viewing behavior so that in CTV/OTT, you are investing your dollars in (for example) "light TV viewers," and suppressing "heavy TV viewers" who may already be overexposed in linear TV.

3. Cross-screen measurement. Cross-screen measurement helps you continuously balance your advertising in a fragmented landscape. Rooted in identity, it can help marketers understand the impact that video had on the brand's bottom line.

Use these insights to drive smarter buys and more impactful creative executions in the future. Leverage this same data to measure diminishing returns at the household level and find your reach and frequency saturation points. You can then refine these custom audiences to focus on the households you know are underserved, and suppress those already seeing too many exposures, regardless of whether it's on linear, CTV or OTT.

Whether you’re an advertiser or media owner, use data as the de facto bargaining chip; it’s a universal currency to guide decision-making and ensure flexible terms that work for all sides.

Everyone needs to be a good partner in the Upfronts process. Brands are looking for benchmarks and norms. Programmers who can provide these benchmarks will help keep the conversations going and encourage more brands to increase their TV spend.

This season, LiveRamp is helping both advertisers and media owners infuse the right data into the advanced TV strategic planning process, from targeting to measurement and optimization. If you’re looking for more information on how Upfront strategies can maximize your ROI, download LiveRamp’s Upfront Playbook: How to Use Data to Plan, Target, and Measure Cross-Screen TV. Included with the download is a checklist for TV advertising success in 2022 and beyond.