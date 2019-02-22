Here's a look at some of the ads in the Oscars

Despite the drama surrounding the Academy Awards—including a host-less telecast and failed attempts at trying to shorten the show—advertising still remains robust.

Earlier this week Disney-ABC TV Group confirmed it sold out of commercial inventory in the Oscars. Although ABC announced the sell-out just four days before Sunday night's broadcast, insiders say the network closed out its last bit of Oscars business two weeks ago. This is in keeping with the pace of recent years.

A 30-second spot in this year's broadcast is in-line with last year, costing advertisers around $2.2 million.

The Oscars' live, relatively large audience remains attractive to advertisers, even as ratings erode. Last year's show averaged a record low 26.5 million viewers and a 14.9 household rating, a 19 percent decline compared to the 2017 ceremony.

Among the advertisers who have committed to the show are Anheuser-Busch InBev (Budweiser), Cadillac, Google, Hennessy, IBM, Marriott, McDonald's, Microsoft, Rolex, Samsung, Verizon and Walmart.

Here's a look at some of the commercials that will run in Sunday night's broadcast.

Cadillac