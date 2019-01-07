Ad Age Publishers A-List 2019: presenting the Digital Publishers A-List

EDITOR'S NOTE: For 2019, we've expanded our annual publishing-industry honors program. It's now known as the Ad Age Publishers A-List and it includes the Magazine A-List, the Digital Publishers A-List, below, plus three shortlists of special citations focused on key growth areas (video, audio/podcasting and events) for publishers. Read the introduction and find links to the other portions of the package here.

Digital Publishers A-List: News & Politics

TheAtlantic.com

One of the essential sources of smart analysis about the news cycle, and specifically the D.C. horror show, TheAtlantic.com grew its unique visitors to 22.3 million in 2018 and is rapidly adding staff—including a new global editor, tech editor, design team and dozens more—under new majority owner Emerson Collective. Key to the site's strategy: foregrounding its expert team of staff writers—including Krishnadev Calamur on global news, Alia Wong on education and Alexis C. Madrigal on technology—whose photos all regularly appear on the homepage.

Axios.com

Launched in 2017 by a trio of Politico veterans (Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz), Axios spent much of 2018 cementing its status as the new Beltway must-read—particularly the Axios AM newsletter, with its brisk, big-picture take on politics, business and tech. And Axios' four-part TV series, "Axios on HBO," gave it buzz far beyond the D.C. chattering class.

Bloomberg.com

The Bloomberg.com business-journalism machine continued to be unstoppable in 2018, and management is feeling confident enough in its must-read status that it added a metered paywall (following the example set by Bloomberg Businessweek, the content of which lives in a section of Bloomberg.com).

BuzzFeedNews.com

Under Editor Ben Smith, BuzzFeed News was a 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist (in the international reporting category), and given how some of its groundbreaking reporting presciently charted the course of parts of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, we'd be surprised if Smith's team doesn't get a 2019 Pulitzer nod (or even a win) in investigative reporting.

NYMag.com

Like Bloomberg.com, NYMag.com added a metered paywall in 2018. Given how essential the Intelligencer vertical has become to making sense of the news (see especially Jonathan Chait and Olivia Nuzzi's take on politics), it's a gamble worth taking. And given that the site averages monthly uniques of 30-plus million, representing year-over-year growth of nearly 50 percent, it's got plenty of wiggle room to experiment with extracting reader revenue.

NewYorker.com

Condé Nast's NewYorker.com has had a metered paywall in place since 2014, which is one reason why reader revenue for the brand overall, including the glossy mothership, is so enviously high (see our Magazine A-List). Still, monthly uniques increased to 19.5 million (up from 18.5 million in 2017) and the magazine used its website to relentlessly break news and respond to it—particularly in the News Desk and The Current ("New Yorker writers respond to the news") sections, most notably surrounding the midterm elections.

NYTimes.com

In February, The New York Times Co. announced that its subscription revenue had surged past $1 billion for the first time—and most of that growth came courtesy of NYTimes.com. Throughout the year, particularly in regard to its White House coverage—endlessly derided by President Trump as "fake news" (and then often confirmed by White House staffers, hapless Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani or Trump himself)—the Times has proven itself to be a truly digital-first newsroom (and in 2018, a three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning one).

WashingtonPost.com

Given that The Washington Post has scant distribution outside the Beltway, the strategy behind WashingtonPost.com has been essential to elevating the paper's journalistic power and relevance to the national discourse. The Post shared a Pulitzer in the national reporting category with The New York Times for coverage of Russia's interference in the 2016 election—journalism that, along with the Post's investigative reporting win for its coverage of U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, would have been inconceivable without the metabolism and iterative publishing capabilities of WashingtonPost.com.

Wired.com

In February, during Wired's 25th anniversary year, Wired.com added a metered paywall. In doing so, it expanded its coverage with two new online-only sections: Ideas, which features big-picture takes on digital culture (e.g., "Why Japan Is a Rare Holdout in Asia's Cash-Free Future") and Backchannel, a longform feature hub. (Of course, longform features from the print mothership, including Wired Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Thompson's viral February cover story, "Inside Facebook's Two Years of Hell," also appear first on the website.) In 2018, Wired.com kept investing in digital, poaching a new site director, Scott Rosenfield, from Outside, and a new social media director, Meghann Farnsworth, from Recode/Vox Media.

WSJ.com

If you've read this far, you likely realize that most of our digital A-List honorees have paywalls and, as noted above, several of them were added rather late in the game (i.e., 2018). The Wall Street Journal's WSJ.com, of course, pioneered the successful implementation of a highly profitable paywall starting in 1997, and in the years since it's been perfecting its paywall tech, now deploying dozens of personalized signals to determine how much content to serve up to any given reader and how to convert the best prospects into paying subscribers. At the same time, the paywall has been porous enough to make sure the paper's most essential journalism—particularly its blockbuster reporting regarding Trump's hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels as well as National Enquirer parent American Media Inc.'s entanglement in a protection racket for Trump—has gotten the exposure it deserves.

Digital Publishers A-List: Lifestyle, Culture & Special Interest

The full citations in this category will be released Tuesday, Jan. 8. The 2019 honorees are:

TheAtlantic.com (Emerson Collective)

BonAppetit.com and the Food Innovation Group (Condé Nast)

Complex.com (Complex Media)

Delish.com (Hearst)

NYMag.com including The Cut, Vulture, The Strategist, Grub Street and Intelligencer (New York Media)

NewYorker.com (Condé Nast)

NYTimes.com (The New York Times Co.)

People.com (Meredith)

Self.com (Condé Nast)

TimeOut.com/NewYork (Time Out Group)