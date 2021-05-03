Media

Amazon to take NFL Thursday games from Fox a year sooner

The deal, valued at $1.2 billion a year, will now begin in 2022
Published on May 03, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Amazon makes the most of its NFL bragging rights in appeal to brands
Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc. will take over “Thursday Night Football” from Fox Corp. a year earlier than originally planned, getting a jump on efforts to lure streaming viewers with the most popular spectator sport in the U.S.

The NFL said Monday it’s exercising an option to begin the transfer from Fox, so the 2021 season will be the last for that network’s Thursday night telecasts. The tech giant is paying on average about $1.2 billion a year over the 11-year life of its deal.

The league signed landmark deals this year for most of its major game packages, doubling its fees in some cases, and included expanded rights for broadcasters to stream games online.

The league said in March that Amazon would have exclusive rights to carry the Thursday games on its Prime streaming service in a 10-year deal scheduled to start with the 2023 season.

“This expedited deal is an immediate differentiator for us as a service, as it gives Prime members exclusive access to the most popular sport in the United States,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video at Amazon.

The Thursday night package, which the league started in 2006, has had many homes over the years including, CBS, NBC and the NFL Network. The rising cost of broadcast rights fees has made the package a tough one for many media companies to justify.

Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Amazon makes the most of its NFL bragging rights in appeal to brands

Amazon makes the most of its NFL bragging rights in appeal to brands
Verizon sells 90% of media division to Apollo for $5 billion

Verizon sells 90% of media division to Apollo for $5 billion
Your NewFronts need-to-know, plus key insights from Ad Age Agency Report 2021: Monday Wake-Up Call

Your NewFronts need-to-know, plus key insights from Ad Age Agency Report 2021: Monday Wake-Up Call
U.K. soccer leagues, clubs boycott social media in protest of player abuse

U.K. soccer leagues, clubs boycott social media in protest of player abuse
Amazon creates new ad opportunities in Fire TV

Amazon creates new ad opportunities in Fire TV

Hallmark Channel parent names Mediahub its media agency of record

Hallmark Channel parent names Mediahub its media agency of record

Roku puts its programmatic platform at center of NewFronts pitch

Roku puts its programmatic platform at center of NewFronts pitch

Top influencers reach twice as many Gen Zers on social as do top broadcasters

Top influencers reach twice as many Gen Zers on social as do top broadcasters