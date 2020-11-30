AMC Networks appoints its first DE&I officer
AMC Networks appointed Aisha Thomas-Petit as its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
Thomas-Petit joins the cable programmer from ADP where she served as head of diversity, inclusion and corporate social responsibility. In her new role, she will be charged with helping AMC build and retain a diverse workforce and inclusive community of talent behind the camera and on-screen, as well as advance the company’s commitment to telling stories that show a full spectrum of the human experience.
The move comes as companies are being increasingly scrutinized for their diversity and inclusion practices. AMC is the latest media company to unveil a DE&I strategy in recent months.
CBS unveiled a plan in the summer to be more inclusive to underrepresented TV writers and creators, committing 25% of its script development budget to projects from creators, writers and producers who are Black, Indigenous and people of color. The network also said it plans to diversify casting in unscripted shows with a target to make all casts of these shows at least 50% BIPOC. Similarly, in September, ABC set forth inclusion standards for all its primetime series.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion are more than business imperatives that spur creativity and drive innovation; they are at the heart of who we aspire to be and are interwoven into the very fabric of the company,” AMC Networks President and CEO Josh Sapan said in a statement.
Thomas-Petit will report to Sapan. Prior to ADP, she spent time at Barclays Capital and JP Morgan Chase.