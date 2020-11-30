Media

AMC Networks appoints its first DE&I officer

Aisha Thomas-Petit is charged with helping the media company diversify talent both in front of, and behind, the camera
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on November 30, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
FCC chief who ended net neutrality says he’ll quit

Aisha Thomas-Petit, DE&I officer, AMC Networks.

Credit: Aisha Thomas-Petit

AMC Networks appointed Aisha Thomas-Petit as its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Thomas-Petit joins the cable programmer from ADP where she served as head of diversity, inclusion and corporate social responsibility. In her new role, she will be charged with helping AMC build and retain a diverse workforce and inclusive community of talent behind the camera and on-screen, as well as advance the company’s commitment to telling stories that show a full spectrum of the human experience.

The move comes as companies are being increasingly scrutinized for their diversity and inclusion practices. AMC is the latest media company to unveil a DE&I strategy in recent months.

CBS unveiled a plan in the summer to be more inclusive to underrepresented TV writers and creators, committing 25% of its script development budget to projects from creators, writers and producers who are Black, Indigenous and people of color. The network also said it plans to diversify casting in unscripted shows with a target to make all casts of these shows at least 50% BIPOC. Similarly, in September, ABC set forth inclusion standards for all its primetime series.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are more than business imperatives that spur creativity and drive innovation; they are at the heart of who we aspire to be and are interwoven into the very fabric of the company,” AMC Networks President and CEO Josh Sapan said in a statement.

Thomas-Petit will report to Sapan. Prior to ADP, she spent time at Barclays Capital and JP Morgan Chase.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

FCC chief who ended net neutrality says he’ll quit

FCC chief who ended net neutrality says he’ll quit

Facebook offers millions of dollars in refunds to advertisers tripped by measurement mistake

Facebook offers millions of dollars in refunds to advertisers tripped by measurement mistake
Senate Democrats ask YouTube to remove election misinformation

Senate Democrats ask YouTube to remove election misinformation
Instagram turns influencer branded content on its head, giving advertisers greater control

Instagram turns influencer branded content on its head, giving advertisers greater control
BuzzFeed to buy HuffPost from Verizon in latest digital media deal

BuzzFeed to buy HuffPost from Verizon in latest digital media deal
Fox News says new campaign, ‘Standing Up For What’s Right,’ is not a reaction to Trump’s tirades

Fox News says new campaign, ‘Standing Up For What’s Right,’ is not a reaction to Trump’s tirades

HBO Max ends Amazon standoff, reaches deal for Fire TV devices

HBO Max ends Amazon standoff, reaches deal for Fire TV devices
Facebook to extend political ad ban by one month

Facebook to extend political ad ban by one month