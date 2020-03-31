‘America, you got this’: Watch Colbert’s first ‘A Late Show’ monologue
Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show” on CBS, returned to TV Monday night with something he’s calling “A Late Show”: a low-budget version of his talk show hosted from his home, with his son serving as his tech/cameraman, and his daughter doing his makeup.
In the monologue portion of the show (above), Colbert’s “well-trained” dog Benny makes a brief appearance (spoiler: he’s not actually well-trained). “We’ve got a lot in common now,” Colbert notes. “We both eat our food out of cans, and we’re both learning to stay.”
A key moment in the monologue comes when Colbert says,
I know a lot of you are stressed because we’re all in isolation, and no one knows how long this is going to last, but I have a simple message for all of you: America, you got this. You’ve been training for this moment your whole lives. Every canceled plan, every 2 a.m. Netflix binge, every Grubhub order from the restaurant across the street—it was for this. We’re Americans! There’s nothing we do better than not doing things! Yes, we’re the country that put a man on the moon. Yes! But we’re also the country where 125 million of us stayed at home to watch it on TV.