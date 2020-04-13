Andrew Cuomo fronts the May issue of Rolling Stone
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lands on the cover of the May issue of Rolling Stone, drawing praise from the iconic monthly for delivering televised daily briefing that have “become appointment viewing, not just for New Yorkers, but for all Americans feeling terrified, unmoored, and hungry for something resembling competent national leadership” during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a mini profile combined with a Q&A, RS reporter Mark Binelli writes that,
[As] a communicator ... Cuomo has risen to the occasion, proving especially adept at walking viewers through the nuances of the daily barrage of bad news, offering realistic glimmers of hope but never magical thinking. He’s shared personal anecdotes about his family, including his younger brother, Chris, the CNN anchor, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, and displayed a surprising degree of warmth and humor for someone who acknowledged in his own memoir that the Albany media referred to him, alternately, as the Prince of Darkness and Darth Vader.
(Albany is the New York state capital.)
In the interview portion of the story, Cuomo treads carefully when prodded by Binelli about how his daily briefings compare with those coming out of the White House:
Binelli: With the briefings, was there a point where your team realized, “We have the responsibility to get the facts out and provide some reassurance, not only to New Yorkers but to Americans, period,” and a realization that you were filling a certain—you might not put it this way—leadership void at the national level?
Cuomo: No. No. There never—No, Mark. I did the briefings the way I would always do the briefings. I understand your question. But I have done nothing different than I have always done. Forget the whole national perspective.
