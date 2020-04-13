Media

Andrew Cuomo fronts the May issue of Rolling Stone

The New York governor draws praise for his televised coronavirus pandemic briefings
By Simon Dumenco. Published on April 13, 2020.
Andrew Cuomo Rolling Stone cover
Credit: Rolling Stone, Penske Media Corporation

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lands on the cover of the May issue of Rolling Stone, drawing praise from the iconic monthly for delivering televised daily briefing that have “become appointment viewing, not just for New Yorkers, but for all Americans feeling terrified, unmoored, and hungry for something resembling competent national leadership” during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a mini profile combined with a Q&A, RS reporter Mark Binelli writes that,

[As] a communicator ... Cuomo has risen to the occasion, proving especially adept at walking viewers through the nuances of the daily barrage of bad news, offering realistic glimmers of hope but never magical thinking. He’s shared personal anecdotes about his family, including his younger brother, Chris, the CNN anchor, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, and displayed a surprising degree of warmth and humor for someone who acknowledged in his own memoir that the Albany media referred to him, alternately, as the Prince of Darkness and Darth Vader.

(Albany is the New York state capital.)

In the interview portion of the story, Cuomo treads carefully when prodded by Binelli about how his daily briefings compare with those coming out of the White House:

Binelli: With the briefings, was there a point where your team realized, “We have the responsibility to get the facts out and provide some reassurance, not only to New Yorkers but to Americans, period,” and a realization that you were filling a certain—you might not put it this way—leadership void at the national level?

Cuomo: No. No. There never—No, Mark. I did the briefings the way I would always do the briefings. I understand your question. But I have done nothing different than I have always done. Forget the whole national perspective.

Keep reading here.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

ESPN asks its highest-paid TV personalities to take a pay cut

ESPN asks its highest-paid TV personalities to take a pay cut
NBCU reveals full list of Peacock sponsors

NBCU reveals full list of Peacock sponsors
Playboy launches ‘Playboy Live’ as it adapts to life after print

Playboy launches ‘Playboy Live’ as it adapts to life after print
‘SNL’ returns this weekend. Get ready by watching this new soap spoof starring Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon

‘SNL’ returns this weekend. Get ready by watching this new soap spoof starring Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon
Julia Louis-Dreyfus just dropped the best #StayHomeSaveLives PSA

Julia Louis-Dreyfus just dropped the best #StayHomeSaveLives PSA
Elmo is set to have a ‘virtual playdate’ and we’re all invited to watch

Elmo is set to have a ‘virtual playdate’ and we’re all invited to watch
'Hold your nerve' and other advice for marketers, plus NBC cuts ad time: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

'Hold your nerve' and other advice for marketers, plus NBC cuts ad time: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
NBC lightens TV ad load in response to falling demand from brands

NBC lightens TV ad load in response to falling demand from brands