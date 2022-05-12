Asian representation is slowly growing in TV shows, Nielsen finds

For Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Nielsen released its latest collection of insights on Asian representation in TV, advertising and gaming, as well as the viewing habits of Asian American audiences.
Nielsen's 2022 Asian Diverse Intelligence Series Insights report found growth in on-screen Asian representation and a positive lift for brands that advertise alongside inclusive programming.
In 2021, Asian talent was present in half of the 10 most-watched shows by American audiences, up from a complete absence in the same tier the year before. And on streaming platforms, the number of shows with Asian characters and themes has doubled. Overall, AAPI representation across the top 1,500 broadcast, cable and streaming shows is growing but remains minuscule: 4.6% in 2021 compared to 3.5% in 2020.