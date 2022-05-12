Asian representation is slowly growing in TV shows, Nielsen finds

For Asian American audiences, Nielsen found that family TV screenings have become an increasing habit. On Netflix specifically, Gen Z viewers participated in co-viewing more than four times that of other age groups, and 8.4% of Asian Americans aged 18-24 watch alongside someone 65-74. Of the Asian audience surveyed, over half reported a greater intention to shop with brands that advertise during programming with Asian representation.



When it comes to gaming, more than half of Asian American gamers, 58%, agreed that video games have improved in representing diverse cultures in the last five years, Nielsen found.

“The media industry has continued to invest in content that is diverse, inclusive, and more accurately incorporates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander themes and narratives,” said Pat Ratulangi, VP of global communications, diversity, equity and inclusion for Nielsen, in a statement. “We are doing our part to fight anti-Asian sentiment and the stereotypes that are reinforced by the way Asian Americans are portrayed on screen – strengthening the need to keep highlighting Asian stories through culturally inclusive programming across the industry.”

